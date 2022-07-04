At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospital after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10 a.m.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospital. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalized.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

More to come.