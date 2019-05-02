Julian Assange to fight extradition to U.S., case adjourned until May 30

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange confirmed that he will fight extradition to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring to hack a government computer.

At a court hearing Thursday, Assange said he would not surrender to extradition for doing what he called "journalism that has won many awards."

Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link from London's Belmarsh Prison, where the 47-year-old Australian is serving a 50-week prison sentence for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. At the time, he was facing extradition to Sweden for questioning over alleged sex crimes.

The extradition case was was adjourned until May 30 for a procedural hearing, with a more substantial hearing planned for June 12. The full extradition hearing was some months away, the court was told.

Assange was arrested last month after Ecuador revoked his political asylum.

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said Wednesday that the extradition battle was "a question of life and death" for Assange.