Canadian Israeli Judih Weinstein was killed during Oct. 7 attack, kibbutz says

Judih Weinstein, a Canadian Israeli woman whose fate had been unknown since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, died during the initial attack, her kibbutz said in a statement on Thursday.

‎‏"With great sorrow Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder" of Weinstein, a news release from a kibbutz spokesperson said.

The kibbutz said she was fatally wounded on Oct. 7, along with her husband, Gad Haggai, whose death had been confirmed last week.

"Their bodies remain held in captivity by Hamas," the statement says.

The 70-year-old mother of four grew up in Canada and held Canadian and U.S. citizenship.

The news release described the 70-year-old as a mother of four, grandmother of seven and an English teacher who taught children with special needs.

"‎‏Judy was a poet, entrepreneur, and pursued many initiatives to advance peace in the region," the statement said.

Weinstein is shown with her husband, Gad Haggai, in an undated photo shared on social media by the Israeli consulate in Toronto. She had been missing since the Oct. 7 attacks and was believed to have been taken hostage in Gaza. Her kibbutz said on Thursday that both were killed on Oct. 7. (IsraelInToronto/X)

According to an official Israeli tally, more than 120 people are still being held in Gaza, after more than 100 were repatriated in a November truce or recovered during a military offensive. More than 20 have been confirmed dead, the Israeli government has said, with the Israel Defence Forces admitting it mistakenly killed three hostages during an operation.

About 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack, according to Israeli tallies, including several Canadians. In its latest update on casualties, Gaza's Health Ministry said 21,320 Palestinians had been killed and 55,603 injured in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.