Judge ends sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein
A U.S. district judge formally ended the criminal case against financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, weeks after Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

Decision follows hearing where 16 women detailed alleged abuse by Epstein

The Associated Press ·
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in a March 28, 2017, file photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry. In an anticipated move, a judge dismissed charges against Epstein on Thursday after a hearing earlier in the week with 16 women who accused the wealthy financier of abusing them. (New York State Sex Offender Registry/The Associated Press)

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Thursday granted prosecutors' request to dismiss charges against Epstein after he killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while he was awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The judge's action was anticipated after Epstein's death.

It comes after an unusual hearing Berman held Tuesday where 16 women detailed how Epstein abused them.

The women said he used his financial power and connections to famous people to make them vulnerable to sexual attacks that sometimes went on for years.

The allegations mirrored the criminal charges in which prosecutors said Epstein repeatedly assaulted women and teenage girls in the early 2000s.

Attorney General William Barr has promised that the Justice Department will pursue those who enabled Epstein to carry out sex attacks.

