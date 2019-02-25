Skip to Main Content
Univision anchor Jorge Ramos detained while interviewing Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

A news team led by its anchor Jorge Ramos was detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro, ​Spanish-language television network Univision said on Monday.

Network says Ramos and his team were later released, but their equipment was confiscated

Thomson Reuters
Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and a news team were detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro, ​the Spanish-language television network says. (REUTERS)

Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by its anchor Jorge Ramos was released Monday evening after being detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.

"They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn't like the questions," the network tweeted.

The U.S. State Department immediately called on Maduro to release the journalists. 

"We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching," tweeted Kimberly Breier, assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs.

A short time later, the network's head of news tweeted out an update in Spanish.

"I'm talking with @jorgeramosnews. He and the other members of the team were freed," tweeted Daniel Coronell, adding their equipment was confiscated.

In response to Univision's claims, Venezuela's information minister, Jorge Rodriguez, tweeted that the government had in the past welcomed hundreds of journalists to the Miraflores presidential palace, but it did not support "cheap shows."​

The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

