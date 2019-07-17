John Paul Stevens, former U.S. Supreme Court justice, dies at 99
John Paul Stevens, who served on the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.
Became court's leading liberal while serving for nearly 35 years
John Paul Stevens, who served on the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.
Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty. He led the high court's decision to allow terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay to plead for their freedom in U.S. courts.
As a federal appeals court judge in Chicago, Stevens was considered a moderate when Republican President Gerald Ford nominated him. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests.
He retired in June 2010 at age 90, the second oldest justice in the court's history.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.