Biden, Xi talk Taiwan at G20 summit in Indonesia

U.S. President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

In a statement on the roughly three-hour session, the White House said Biden told Xi that the U.S would "continue to compete vigorously" with China but that "competition should not veer into conflict." The meeting came as the superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between them as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Biden scheduled a news conference later Monday to discuss the meeting, which came in the midst of a seven-day, round-the-world trip.

Nuclear weapons

Biden and Xi also agreed that "a nuclear war should never be fought" and can't be won, "and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the White House said. That was a reference to Russian officials' thinly veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

Biden and Xi also agreed to "empower key senior officials" on areas of potential co-operation, including tacking climate change and maintaining global financial, health and food stability. It was not immediately clear whether that meant China would agree to restart climate change talks that Beijing had paused in protest of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the Group of 20 summit of large economies, before they sat down for formal talks.

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual co-operation," Biden said to open the meeting.

Xi called on Biden to "chart the right course" and "elevate the relationship" between China and the U.S. He said he was ready for a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" with Biden.

Highly anticipated encounter

Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Democrats triumphantly held onto control of the U.S. Senate, with a chance to boost their ranks by one in a runoff election in Georgia next month, while Xi was awarded a third five-year term in October by the Communist Party's national congress, a break with tradition.

White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations and have emphasized that they believe the countries can work in tandem on shared challenges such as climate change and health security.

Biden speaks to a member of his negotiating team during Monday's meeting with Xi. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

But relations have grown more strained under successive American administrations, as economic, trade, human rights and security differences have come to the fore.

As president, Biden has repeatedly taken China to task for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, crackdowns on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive trade practices, military provocations against self-ruled Taiwan and differences over Russia's prosecution of its war against Ukraine.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from public criticism of Russia's war, although Beijing has avoided direct support, such as supplying arms.

The issue of Taiwan

The White House said Biden specifically mentioned U.S. concerns about China's actions in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and the plight of Americans it considers "wrongfully detained" or subject to exit bans in China.

Taiwan has emerged as one of the most contentious issues between Washington and Beijing. Multiple times in his presidency, Biden has said the U.S. would defend the island — which China has eyed for eventual unification — in case of a Beijing-led invasion. But administration officials have stressed each time that the U.S.'s "One China" policy has not changed. That policy recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing for informal relations and defence ties with Taipei, and its posture of "strategic ambiguity" over whether it would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Pelosi's trip prompted China, officially the People's Republic of China, to retaliate with military drills and the firing of ballistic missiles into nearby waters.

The White House said Biden "raised U.S. objections to the PRC's coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, and jeopardize global prosperity."

Xi, according to the Chinese government's own account of the meeting, "stressed that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations."

In the meeting, Biden said China's economic practices "harm American workers and families, and workers and families around the world," the White House said.

It came just weeks after the Biden administration blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China — a national security move that bolsters U.S. competition against Beijing.

Xi's government said he condemned such moves, saying, "Starting a trade war or a technology war, building walls and barriers, and pushing for decoupling and severing supply chains run counter to the principles of market economy and undermine international trade rules."