Jimmy Carter has 3rd fall in recent months, fractures pelvis

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Ga., and was in hospital for observation and treatment for a fractured pelvis.

In a statement released Tuesday, Carter Center spokesperson Deanna Congileo described the fracture suffered in Monday's fall as minor. The statement said the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and he was looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. In the spring, he required hip replacement surgery, and this month, he received 14 stitches, but travelled the next day to Nashville, Tenn., to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, with more than 73 years of marriage, surpassing George and Barbara Bush.

The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, and last month, he matter-of-factly told an audience they might be hearing his last annual Carter Center address. But even then, he was forward-thinking, expressing hopes that the centre would become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts, including "wars by the United States."

"I just want to keep the whole world at peace," Carter said.

The Carter Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1980 by Carter and his wife in partnership with Emory University, says it works to improve lives by resolving conflicts, advancing democracy and preventing diseases.