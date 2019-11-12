Jimmy Carter in hospital ahead of procedure to relieve pressure on his brain

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

A spokesperson says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and that Carter is resting comfortably, with his wife, Rosalynn, by his side.

Carter's most recent fall was about three weeks ago at his home in Plains, Ga. He broke his pelvis but was released from the hospital a few days later.

A fall earlier in October required stitches to Carter's face. In May, the former president broke his hip, also at home, requiring him to undergo surgery.

Carter, 95, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work, and has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history.