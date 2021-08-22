Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized for COVID-19

Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

The famed American civil rights leader is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to get their shots as soon as possible.

The Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.

"There are no further updates at this time," it said. "We will provide updates as they become available."

Jackson is administered a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Chicago on Jan. 8. (Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press)

A protege of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind in the U.S. vaccination drive.