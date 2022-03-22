White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday's trip and it came back positive. It's her second time testing positive for COVID-19. She first contracted the virus in October 2021.

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. —@PressSec

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

"I had two socially distanced meetings with the president yesterday, and the president is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Psaki said in a statement.

The statement said Biden obtained a negative PCR test result on Tuesday.

Psaki says she is experiencing "mild symptoms."



"In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she said.