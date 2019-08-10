Jeffrey Epstein reportedly dies by suicide in NYC jail

American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was to stand trial on sex-trafficking charges next year, died by suicide overnight at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to multiple reports, citing law enforcement officials.

The 66-year-old hedge fund manager was facing multiple federal charges and was denied bail after his arrest in New Jersey on July 6. He pleaded not guilty two days later.

Epstein was accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring that delivered underage girls to him and his high-profile acquaintances.

The New York Times reported his body was found Saturday around 7:30 a.m. ET and that he had hanged himself.

Previously sealed legal documents released on Friday, part of civil lawsuit, outlined a claim by a woman who said an associate of Epstein's recruited her as "sex slave" when she was an underage teen and living in Florida.

The claim by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's many accusers, came in a 2016 deposition related to her defamation lawsuit against his associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre claimed Maxwell directed her to have sex with people including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, modelling agent Jean Luc Brunel and financier Glenn Dubin.