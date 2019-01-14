Wisconsin man charged in abduction of Jayme Closs and fatal shooting of teen's parents

A Wisconsin man has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday, after Jayme Closs escaped from a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin where she says she was held.

Investigators say the 21-year-old man broke into James and Denise Closs's home near Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15 by blowing the front door open with a shotgun. Jayme's parents were shot to death and the teenager vanished the same day.

Jayme Closs escaped her captor late last week in a rural, heavily wooded area in northwest Wisconsin.

Authorities have said Patterson's goal was to kidnap Jayme, but it's unclear how he became aware of the girl, especially because he lived an hour away.

Patterson's defence attorneys, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, said they believe Patterson can get a fair trial, but they're not sure where. The public defenders didn't reveal many specifics about what they expect from Monday's court hearing, but they acknowledged the case was "a tragic situation from every perspective."

"It's been an emotional time for this community and a difficult time for this community. We don't take that lightly. But we have a job to do in protecting our client," Jones said.

Months of searching

Police collected more than 3,500 tips following Jayme's disappearance, but no hard leads emerged.

Then, on Thursday, a woman walking her dog spotted Jayme along a road near Gordon, a town about an hour's drive north of Barron. The woman says the girl begged her for help, saying Patterson had been hiding her in a nearby cabin and that she had escaped when he left her alone.

Neighbours called 911, and officers arrested Patterson within minutes. He has no criminal history in Wisconsin.

Jayme Closs was first reported missing on Oct. 15, after her parents were found fatally shot at their home in Barron, Wis. (The Associated Press)

The New York Post published photos of the cabin on Monday. They show a shabby living area with a couch, refrigerator and old television set. The ceiling is unfinished. Exterior photographs show a lean-to loaded with firewood, a three-car garage and an empty box of adult female diapers in a trash can. A sign over the cabin's front door reads "Patterson's Retreat."

Investigators say there's no evidence of any online interactions between Patterson and Jayme. Her family insists they don't know the man. Her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press that Jayme told FBI agents she doesn't know Patterson at all.

Charging documents in Wisconsin typically contain at least a partial narrative of what happened at a crime scene as prosecutors try to prove there's probable cause to support the allegations.

Details of Jayme's three-month captivity have not been released.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference on Oct. 17, shortly after Jayme Closs's disappearnce. Fitzgerald said Friday it was remarkable the 13-year-old was found, and called it one of the happiest moments of his life. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/Associated Press)

Glynn and Jones issued a statement Saturday saying they are relying on the court system to treat Patterson fairly.

Fitzgerald said he met Jayme for the first time Sunday, and that she had an "awesome" smile on her face. He said she showed him her room at her aunt's home in Barron.

"It was a moment I'll never forget," Fitzgerald said.