Japan stabbing attack injures 16, including several children

At least 16 people, including several children, were injured in a mass stabbing just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, according to national news media.

The Kyodo news agency reported that 13 schoolgirls and three adults were injured in the attack.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs in Kawasaki city, south of the Japanese capital, a local official told Reuters.

Two girls suffered slight injuries, while the condition of the rest was unknown, the official said. The girls, aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a school bus, Kyodo added.

A male suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, national broadcaster NHK said.

This aerial photo shows the scene of the attack in Kawasaki. An injured suspect has been taken into custody by police. (Kyodo News via Associated Press)

It said the man, likely in his 40s or 50s, began slashing at people waiting at a bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, according to NHK.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but there have periodically been high-profile attacks that have shocked the nation.

A stabbing spree on a school bus and a commuter bus in a Tokyo suburb in 2010 injured more than a dozen people.

Two years earlier, a 28-year-old man drove a truck into a crowded pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, killing three people, and then fatally stabbed four more.