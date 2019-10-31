Japan's historic Shuri Castle nearly gutted by fire

Fire broke out early Thursday at the historic Shuri Castle on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroying it.

The castle is part of a region designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Okinawa police, the main Seiden temple and a Hokuden structure have burned down. A third structure was nearly destroyed.

Police said firefighters are still battling the fire, and nearby residents were evacuated to safer areas.

Footage on NHK national television showed the castle engulfed in orange flames.

A traditional Ryukyu Kingdom New Year's ceremony at Shuri Castle Jan. 1, 2011. (Hitoshi Maeshiro/EPA)

The ancient castle is a symbol of Okinawa's cultural heritage from the time of Ryukyu Kingdom that spanned more than 400 years until 1879.

It was designated a heritage site by UNESCO in 2000.