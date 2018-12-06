Skip to Main Content
Japan finds 2nd U.S. Marine crew member after planes collide

Japan's Defence Ministry says a second crew member has been found in the waters off the Japanese coast where two U.S. Marine Corps warplanes collided and crashed. Five others are still missing.

Marines say F/A-18 fighter jet and refuelling aircraft crashed after collision

The Associated Press ·
A Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel moves near the area where two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft were involved in a mishap in the skies, off the coast of Kochi prefecture, Japan. (Kyodo/Reuters)

The Maritime Self-Defence Force said Thursday that the second person was found about 100 kilometres south of Muroto Cape on Shikoku island in southwestern Japan. The crew's condition is unknown.

The Marines say an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refuelling aircraft collided and crashed during training around 2 a.m. after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima.

The seven crew members included two in the F/A-18 and five in the KC-130. One crew from the fighter jet was rescued in stable condition earlier Thursday.

