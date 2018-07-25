Japan has executed the last six members of the doomsday cult that perpetrated the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995.

The six men were hanged Thursday morning, said Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

All 13 members of the group Aum Shinrikyo who were on death row have now been executed, after Chizuo Matsumoto, the cult's former leader who went by the name Shoko Asahara, and six others were hanged on July 6.

The attack killed 13 people and injured at least 5,800, shattering the nation's myth of public safety.

The Aum Shinrikyo, or Aum Supreme Truth cult, which mixed Buddhist and Hindu meditation with apocalyptic teachings, staged a series of crimes including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on subway trains during rush hour in March 1995. Sarin, a nerve gas, was originally developed by the Nazis.

Kamikawa called it a terrorist attack that even terrified people overseas. She said at a news conference that the six executed Thursday had collaborated with Asahara and other cult members systematically to conduct an unprecedentedly heinous crime that should never be repeated.

The cult had claimed 10,000 members in Japan and 30,000 in Russia. It has disbanded, though nearly 2,000 people follow its rituals in three splinter groups, monitored by authorities.