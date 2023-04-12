Content
World·Breaking

Japan warns residents of Hokkaido to take cover after North Korea launches missile

The Japanese government warned residents on Thursday of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near the island.

Alert says missile could land near Japan's northernmost island

Thomson Reuters ·
Breaking news on red

The alert said it could land around 8 a.m. local time. 

More to come

now