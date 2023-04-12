Japan warns residents of Hokkaido to take cover after North Korea launches missile
The Japanese government warned residents on Thursday of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near the island.
Alert says missile could land near Japan's northernmost island
The alert said it could land around 8 a.m. local time.
