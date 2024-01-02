5 missing after planes collide on runway at Japan's Haneda airport

Japan's coast guard said five crewmembers are missing after a collision between its plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that led to a major fire.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the coast guard aircraft and the Japan Airlines plane.

The pilot has evacuated and contacted officials, but the other five crewmembers are unaccounted-for, and the condition of the aircraft is also unknown, he said.

The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane entirely engulfed in fire.

It said the plane was an Airbus A350, JAL Flight 516, which had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

Japan's Coast Guard said earlier it was investigating the possibility that its aircraft might have collided with the JAL flight on the runway.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.