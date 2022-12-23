Jan. 6 committee's final report finds Trump was 'central cause' of attack on the Capitol

The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the U.S. Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection almost two years ago.

The 845-page report released Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents.

The witnesses — ranging from many of Trump's closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves — detailed Trump's actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed," reads the report. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

The insurrection gravely threatened democracy and "put the lives of American lawmakers at risk," the nine-member panel concluded.

The report's eight chapters of findings tell the story largely as the panel's hearings did this summer — describing the many facets of the remarkable plan that Trump and his advisers devised to try to void U.S. President Joe Biden's victory. The lawmakers describe his pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and former vice-president Mike Pence to game the system or break the law.

More to come.