Jan. 6 committee set to reveal 'surprising' details as televised hearings resume

The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil "surprising" details, including evidence from Donald Trump's Secret Service, about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.

The committee plans to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."

The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a committee member, said that as she learned the information being presented Thursday, she found it "pretty surprising."

Committee member Zoe Lofgren, seen on Sept. 22, said this week that 'surprising' information continues to come in about the events of Jan. 6, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has since 2021 produced a sweeping probe of Trump's activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.

"He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy," Lofgren told CNN. "When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?"

The committee is starting to sum up its findings: Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Committee member Stephanie Murphy of Florida, in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday morning, would not confirm it would be the last televised hearing overall, but said it would the last public hearing before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Key interviews behind the scenes

Since the last hearing in late July, the committee has worked behind the scenes, conducting interviews with former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Ginni Thomas, among others.

Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with White House officials in the election's aftermath and attended a "Stop the Steal" rally.

As the committee's work has proceeded offstage, much public attention has turned to an entirely different Trump-related matter — the Justice Department's protracted fight to obtain documents belonging to the government from his personal residence, after requests from the National Archives failed.

An image of former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed during a June 16 committee hearing in the Cannon House Office Building, at Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Reuters)

The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year and is expected to produce a report of its findings. It was set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission panel that examined the 2001 terror attacks.

House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe if they win control of the chamber after the midterms.

The panel's two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election and Kinzinger decided not to run.

Election denials front and centre in midterm races

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel have argued their work isn't just a summation of the past, but a dire warning about ongoing threats to the democratic process.

Millions of Americans still incorrectly believe Trump won in 2020, according to polls, while a Washington Post analysis published last week indicated that half of Republicans running in races next month for key U.S. Congress and state offices have denied or questioned the 2020 outcome, including gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Kari Lake of Arizona.

Those beliefs persist despite the fact that dozens of cases challenging aspects of the 2020 election were brought before the U.S. courts and rejected. The Trump administration's own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency characterized the election in a statement as "the most secure in American history," and Trump's former attorney general William Barr has dismissed many of his election denials as not grounded in reality.

Front Burner 19:36 The Oath Keepers on trial The Oath Keepers are a far-right militia, founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes. He’s one of five members currently on trial in Washington, facing charges of seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say they planned to stop the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden following the 2020 election. Explosive, secretly recorded, audio from an alleged insurrection planning meeting was played last week in court. Today, we’re joined by Andy Campbell, senior editor at HuffPost and author of the new book We Are Proud Boys. He explains who the Oath Keepers are and what’s been revealed at the trial about how the deadly attack may have been prevented.

Trump associate Peter Navarro is set to face a trial next month for refusing to co-operate with a subpoena from the House committee, while Steve Bannon is set to be sentenced next week after being found guilty of similar contempt charges.

Outside of the committee's work, more than 850 people have been charged criminally by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been hit with rare sedition charges.

According to multiple media reports, the Justice Department has also issued subpoenas to several people who worked in the department during the 2020 election aftermath, as well as members of Trump's election campaign.

In addition, a special grand jury has been meeting for months in Georgia over attempts to pressure officials in the state to deny Joe Biden a victory there, which included an infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.