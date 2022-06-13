Former Trump campaign manager, Justice Department official to testify at Jan. 6 committee

You can watch the hearings live here beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot resumes its hearings Monday morning with live witnesses, building on a prime-time hearing last week that started to detail how former president Donald Trump pursued his false claims about the November 2020 election even after a host of officials advised him there was no fraud.

The session on Monday delves deeper into what it calls "the big lie," Trump's false claims of voter fraud that fuelled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, the committee is also set to hear testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor closely involved in election night coverage who stood by the decision to declare Arizona as being won by Biden.

A second group of witnesses testifying Monday will be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who are likely to discuss Trump's responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.

Among them is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, B.J. Pak, who resigned from the Justice Department after being tasked by the Trump administration to find examples of electoral fraud in Georgia that did not exist. The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican who faced down criticism as Pennsylvania's election was called for Biden; and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.

Monday's hearing will also turn to the millions of dollars Trump's team brought in fundraising in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details with the Associated Press.

Ivanka Trump, William Barr testimony aired at U.S. Capitol riot hearings Duration 1:13 The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots started its televised hearings on Thursday by showing its video interview with former attorney general Bill Barr, who testified he told Donald Trump that his election fraud claims were 'bullshit.' The panel also showed testimony from Ivanka Trump.

First of 3 hearings this week

The committee, investigating the early 2021 attack for the past year, has warned that Trump's effort to overturn Joe Biden's election victory posed a grave threat and precedent for future U.S. elections.

The panel does not have the power to hand down indictments, but could ratchet up the pressure on the Justice Department if it lays out compelling evidence crimes were committed.

No president or ex-president has ever been indicted. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not specified whether he would be willing to prosecute.

Trump, giving all indications he's mounting another presidential run, said last week that Jan. 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country."

More than 800 people have been arrested over the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the attack. Among those who died at the Capitol that day was a Trump supporter fatally shot while part of a large group seeking to breach a Capitol entrance.

Additional evidence is set to be released in hearings this week focusing on Trump's decision to ignore the outcome of the election and the court cases that ruled against him. Hearings are planned for Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon.