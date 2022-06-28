Jan. 6 committee hearings on Capitol attack resume with surprise session

The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing Tuesday afternoon with an unidentified witness, cloaking the last-minute proceedings in extraordinary secrecy and raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

The unexpected hearing was announced with 24 hours notice while lawmakers are away from Washington on a two-week recess. The committee had said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The committee's investigation has been ongoing during the hearings, as the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

WATCH l Highlights from the most recent hearing on turmoil in the Justice Department: Trump pressed Justice Department to overturn election, hearing told Duration 2:36 Three former senior Justice Department officials testified about the pressure U.S. President Donald Trump placed on them to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee has used the hearings to detail the pressure from Trump and his allies to deny an election win for Joe Biden. The panel has heard testimony about the pressure put on then vice-president Mike Pence, on the states that were certifying Biden's win and on the Justice Department.

The panel is expected to produce a report by year's end. Two former Trump administration figures, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, are facing criminal proceedings for refusing to co-operate with subpoenas from the committee.

Electoral fraud claims persist

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel have argued the threat to elections persists. Millions of Americans still incorrectly believe Trump won, according to polls, while a Tuesday night primary in Colorado's secretary of state race is among many state and local elections featuring candidates who believe the 2020 election was not fairly decided.

Dozens of cases were brought before the U.S. courts and rejected. The Trump administration's own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency characterized the election in a statement as "the most secure in American history."

Bill Barr, Trump's attorney general until December 2020, told the Jan. 6 committee in a sworn deposition that no fraud was unearthed that would change the outcome of the race, and that many of the claims of electoral fraud coming from Trump and his allies were nonsensical.