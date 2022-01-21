Joe Biden to release first image from the James Webb Space Telescope

U.S. President Joe Biden unveils an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is a joint venture between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first image taken by the world's most powerful telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion US joint venture of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, has photographed five images which chart humanity's journey through cosmic history — from gas planets to massive nebulas.

The first image will show the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, with the four remaining images to be released on Tuesday by NASA.

The telescope, which was launched last December, is positioned 1.6 million kilometres from Earth and is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.

While Hubble has been able to see distant galaxies, it doesn't have the resolution of Webb, which is optimized to see in the longer wavelengths of infrared, giving it much greater clarity and sensitivity. The images it produces will be far sharper, revealing much more detail.

