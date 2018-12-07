Skip to Main Content
Man who drove into Charlottesville crowd guilty of first-degree murder

A man who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year has been convicted of first-degree murder.

James Alex Fields Jr. drove car directly into counterprotesters at 'Unite the Right' rally

The Associated Press ·
James Alex Fields Jr. killed a woman during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via Associated Press)

In delivering its verdict late Friday afternoon, the jury rejected arguments by lawyers for James Alex Fields Jr. that he acted in self-defence.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed when she was struck by Fields' car. 

Prosecutors said Fields drove his car directly into a crowd of counterprotesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017, because he was angry after witnessing earlier violent clashes between the two sides. The rally was held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Fields' lawyers told the jury he feared for his life after witnessing the violence.

The 21-year-old Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

People flew into the air as Fields drove his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against the white nationalist rally. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via Associated Press)
