France detains one of the suspected killers of Jamal Khashoggi, sources say

French police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as the man was about to board a flight from Paris to Riyadh, French law enforcement sources said.

A police source named the man as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia. A judicial source confirmed the arrest and said authorities were in the process of verifying his identity.

But a Saudi official said it was a case of mistaken identity, adding that those convicted of the crime were currently serving their sentence in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, but none of the defendants was named. The trial was criticized by international observers and human rights campaigners, who said the masterminds of the murder remained free.

The latest arrest came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since Khashoggi's murder.

Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have not been found.

Suspect already on U.K. and U.S. sanctions lists

The police who made Tuesday's arrest were acting on a 2019 arrest warrant issued by Turkey, according to the police source.

Al-Otaibi — who is mentioned on U.K. and U.S. sanctions lists as being involved in Khashoggi's murder — was also on a French wanted list.

The police source said he was being held at a border police detention facility at Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris, and would be taken to court in the centre of the city on Wednesday morning for a hearing on his extradition to Turkey.

Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Hengiz, tweeted that she welcomes the arrest of the suspected killer.

A report by Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Al-Otaibi, whom it mentions also goes by Altaibi, "is involved in the unlawful killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul on 2 October 2018, as part of the 15-man team sent to Turkey by Saudi authorities."

Al-Otaibi, born in 1988, "was involved in the concealment of evidence at the Saudi General Consul's residence following the killing," that report said. A U.S. Treasury Department report said, "The Saudi officials we are sanctioning were involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi."

In her 2019 report for the United Nations, now-former UN investigator Agnes Callamard named Al-Otaibi as being part of a Saudi team that killed Khashoggi and dismembered his body before flying back to Saudi Arabia.

Callamard, now head of rights group Amnesty International, said more confirmation was required to prove that the man held in France is the same person she identified in her report.

A U.S. intelligence report released in March said Prince Mohammed had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings.

No extradition yet

France is one of Saudi Arabia's main arms suppliers, but it has faced pressure to review its sales because of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, now one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Macron last week rejected accusations that he was legitimizing the crown prince, saying the region's many crises could not be dealt with by ignoring Saudi Arabia.

It was unclear how or when Al-Otaibi arrived in France.

The French Interior Ministry and the Saudi Embassy in Paris declined to comment. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.