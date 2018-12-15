Lawyers for the family of a seven-year-old girl who died while in U.S. Border Patrol custody say she did not suffer from a lack of food or water before being picked up by authorities.

Their account disputes earlier information released by U.S. officials, who said the girl had not had anything to eat or drink for days.

Jakelin Caal and her father were taken into custody Dec. 6 near Lordsburg, N.M., by U.S. Border Patrol agents. She began vomiting and later stopped breathing while being transported to a Border Patrol station. She died at a hospital.

A statement from the family's lawyers said her father, 29-year-old Nery Gilberto Caal Cuz, made sure his daughter had food and water as they travelled through Mexico.

An intake form signed by the girl's father said she wasn't sick, wasn't sweating and seemed mentally alert. The form was obtained by The Associated Press.

U.S. immigration officials briefing reporters say the girl's father told officials that she was sick and vomiting when they were on a bus heading to a Border Patrol station. When they arrived 90 minutes later, the girl wasn't breathing.

Emergency personnel revived her twice, and she was sent to an El Paso, Texas, hospital via helicopter at 7:40 a.m. She died Dec. 8. An autopsy is pending.