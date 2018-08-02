Ivanka Trump says she was 'vehemently' opposed to separation of families

Ivanka Trump departed from the president on Thursday during an interview session, and called the separation of families crossing into the United States a low point for the administration.

"I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children," the mother-of-three said at an event hosted by the website Axios.

President Donald Trump's administration announced a "zero tolerance" approach to crossings between ports of entry in the spring, choosing to prosecute adults and separate any accompanying minors.

The president at first tried to blame the Democrats, but amidst an outcry from human rights activists and criticism from a number of Republicans, later signed an executive order to end the practice. As of a court-mandated deadline last week, there were still some 700 cases in which reunifications had not taken place, including about 430 in which adults had already been deported.

Noting that her mother was an immigrant who came to the United States legally, Ivanka Trump did agree with her father by stressing the U.S. was a "country of laws."

She said: "we have to be very careful about incentivizing behaviour that puts children at risk of being trafficked, risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone."

'Beautiful' commutation a highlight

A senior White House adviser who was speaking at Thursday's event to highlight the administration's initiatives on workforce development, she also told interviewer Mike Allen she does not agree that the news media are "the enemy of the people."

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! —@realDonaldTrump

Trump said she held that view even though she has been the subject of reporting that she knows "not to be fully accurate."

The president has broadly labelled the news media the "enemy of the people" and regularly accuses reporters of spreading "fake news" — his term for stories he dislikes.

On high points for the administration, she cited the president commuting the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offences whose case had been championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

She called Johnson leaving prison "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."