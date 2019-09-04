Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte unveiled his new cabinet on Wednesday, uniting two rival political parties in an unlikely coalition that is expected to improve ties with the European Union and adopt a softer stance on immigration.

The team of ministers drawn primarily from the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will be sworn into office on Thursday morning by President Sergio Mattarella.

The alliance follows a month of political upheaval triggered by the sudden collapse of the previous ruling alliance.

The far-right League party of outgoing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini — who quickly asserted himself last year as the most prominent member of the government — pulled out of its coalition with the Five-Star, declaring it unworkable and calling for early elections in the hope that Salvini could return to power a prime minister.

Salvini's gambit backfired badly, ushering in a new alliance that is expected to soften his confrontational stance on European Union budget rules, which he blamed for Italy's weak economy, and his crackdown on migrants arriving by boat from Africa.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, seen Tuesday, will become foreign minister in the new cabinet. (Gregoria Borgia/The Associated Press)

The key post of economy minister was handed to the PD's Roberto Gualtieri, now head of the European Parliament's economic affairs commission who was influential in 2018 negotiations to soften EU rules on state aid to ailing banks.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, who served as deputy prime minister, industry minister and labour minister in the previous administration, was named as foreign minister in the new cabinet despite having no experience in international diplomacy.

The high-profile Interior Ministry, presided over by Salvini for the past 15 months, was handed to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.

Salvini called the new administration "a government produced by Paris and Berlin, born out of fear to give up power, without dignity or ideals, with the wrong people in the wrong places."

Five-Star members vote in favour of merger

Once the ministers have been sworn in, Conte will have to win confidence votes in both houses of parliament before the government can officially start work.

Looking to broaden its slender majority in the upper house Senate, the cabinet will include Roberto Speranza, who was given the health portfolio. Speranza is a senior figure in the leftist LEU party, meaning the party will become part of the coalition.

Five-Star and PD unveiled on Tuesday a shared 26-point policy program for their mooted coalition, putting an expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their agenda but pleasing markets with a pledge to draft a budget that would not endanger public finances.

Emphasizing social justice, the two parties pledged to introduce a minimum salary, avoid a VAT hike set for January and boost spending on education, research and welfare.

League party leader Matteo Salvini, shown Aug. 28, was shut out of government after his gambit, though the party still remains popular in public opinion polls. (Ciro de Luca/Reuters)

Italy's bond market has rallied strongly over the past week on hopes a government would be formed, staving off the threat of prolonged political instability and early elections.

The coalition cleared its final hurdle internally on Tuesday night when members of Five-Star approved the marriage in an online vote.