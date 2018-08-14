Highway bridge collapses in Genoa in northern Italy

A bridge over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova partially collapsed during a sudden and violent storm on Tuesday, leaving vehicles crushed in the rubble below.

Private broadcaster Sky TG24 said a 200-metre section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed Tuesday, and firefighters told The Associated Press there are concerns about gas lines.

Italian news agency ANSA said one person has been extracted alive from the rubble.

There was no immediate word on overall deaths or injuries. Maria Luisa Catalano of the highway police in Genoa said work was ongoing, adding, `'we don't know numbers of victims/injured yet."

A handout photo made available by Italian firefighters shows rescue teams on the site of a collapsed bridge over the A10 highway. (EPA-EFE)

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli called the collapse "an enormous tragedy."

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the highway.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God, oh God."

Other images showed a green truck that had stopped on the bridge just metres short of the gaping hole.

The A10 in Genoa is an important interchange between the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and the beaches of Liguria, and to the main highway heading westward into France. (Google)

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

On Twitter, he said "we are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa."

The Morandi Bridge, inaugurated in 1967, is 90 metres high and just over a kilometre long, and the longest section between supports measures 200 metres.

The bridge is an important interchange between the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and the beaches of Liguria, and to the main highway heading westward into France.

ANSA said authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse.