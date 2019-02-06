Istanbul residential building collapses, killing at least 1 person

At least one person was killed and four others were left under rubble after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkish private broadcaster NTV said Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear why the building, in the Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, had collapsed but NTV said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the incident.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the site that 43 people were registered in 14 apartments at the address, but added that the top three floors of the building had been built illegally.

"We are focused on lives. We have to bring them out as soon as possible," Yerlikaya said.

Watch as emergency workers search for survivors amidst the rubble:

Turkish police, ambulances and firefighters were sent to the site of the collapsed eight-story building. 0:41

Yerlikaya added there was a textile workshop on the ground floor of the building that was operating without a licence. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

"We will work without interruption until the search and rescue operation is complete," Yerlikaya told reporters. "Our prayers are with our brothers and sisters who are inside. Our hope is that we will bring them out safely."

The chairman for Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said search and rescue operations were underway, adding that additional personnel would be requested from neighbouring provinces if necessary.

Resident Kenan Ayyildiz told news channel HaberTurk, "We rushed out as soon as we heard a loud noise. When we got out we saw that the building had collapsed."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent the interior and environment ministers to the site, state-owned Anadolu agency reported.

Television footage showed emergency teams pulling a woman out of the rubble as dozens of bystanders watched near the debris. Aerial views of the area showed roads leading to the building blocked by vehicles and crowds.