Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza on Tuesday, residents said, in apparent preparation to expand their ground offensive into a third section of the besieged territory.

The opening of a potential new battle zone points to the long and destructive road still ahead as Israel vows to crush Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. For weeks, Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy urban fighting in northern Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, driving Palestinians into further smaller corners of territory in search of refuge.

Despite international pressure for a ceasefire and U.S. calls for a reduction in civilian casualties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned the fight "isn't close to finished."

Israel's offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. The conflict has killed 20,915 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Its count doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Iranian general killed

There are new signs of the Israel-Hamas war enflaming tensions around the region. An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed an Iranian general, bringing vows of revenge from Iran. U.S. warplanes hit Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that had carried out a drone strike that wounded American soldiers there.

Residents of central Gaza on Tuesday described a night of shelling and airstrikes shaking the Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij camps. The camps are built-up towns, housing Palestinians driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war and their descendants, and now are also crowded with people who fled the north.

Signs of troops on the move

"The bombing was very intense," Radwan Abu Sheitta, a Palestinian teacher, said by phone from his home in Bureij.

"It seems they are approaching," he said of Israeli troops.

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military arm, said its fighters struck an Israeli tank east of Bureij. Its report couldn't be independently confirmed, but it suggested Israeli forces were moving toward the camp.

An aerial view of the Maghazi camp in central Gaza is seen on Monday after Israeli airstrikes. (Shadi Tabatibi/Reuters)

Throughout the war, a constellation of Iranian-backed militia groups around the region have stepped up attacks in support of Hamas. So far, all sides have appeared to calibrate the violence to stay short of sparking an all-out conflict, but the fear is an unexpected escalation could spiral out of control.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq carried out a drone strike on a U.S. base in Irbil in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding three American service members, one of them critically, according to U.S. officials. It was the latest in more than 100 attacks that militias have carried out on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. strikes on Iraq

In response, before dawn Tuesday, American warplanes hit three locations in Iraq that are connected to one of the main militias, Kataib Hezbollah.

The Israeli strike Monday hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing Gen. Seyed Razi Mousavi, an adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The strike hit as he was entering a farm reportedly used as an office of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the district of Sayeda Zeinab on the outskirts of Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Almost daily, Hezbollah and Israel exchange volleys of missiles, airstrikes and shelling across the Israeli-Lebanese border. Around 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, mostly fighters from Hezbollah and other groups, but also 17 civilians. At least seven soldiers and four civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

'Multi-arena war'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is facing a "multi-arena war" from seven different fronts.

Gallant spoke during a foreign affairs and defence committee meeting at the Knesset on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, wears a protective vest and helmet as he receives a security briefing with commanders and soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday. (Avi Ohayo/Israeli Government Press Office/The Associated Press)

"We have responded and acted already on six of these fronts," Gallant said.

Gallant told the committee the seven fronts are Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, but wouldn't elaborate further on which fronts Israel has acted.

Israeli troops have been engaged in nearly two months of ground combat with Hamas and other militants in northern Gaza and weeks of urban fighting in Khan Younis. The battles and bombardment have levelled large swaths of both areas and strikes have continued across the territory.

WATCH | Airstrikes devastate Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp: Airstrikes devastate Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp Duration 0:48 Freelance journalist Mohamed El Saife captured stark video at the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday, a day after dozens of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to Palestinian health officials.

Still, Hamas fighters have shown a tough resilience. The Israeli military announced the deaths of two more soldiers Tuesday, bringing the total killed in the ground offensive to 158. Militants late Monday launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, triggering air raid sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Israel has vowed to continue fighting to eliminate Hamas's military and governing capabilities in Gaza, after the militants' Oct. 7 attack that killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with some 240 hostages taken. Israel says it also aims to free the more than 100 hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll in Gaza, citing the militants' use of crowded residential areas and tunnels. Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, without presenting evidence.

The expanding fighting has pushed Gaza's population into a shrinking area, particularly the central city of Deir al-Balah and Rafah, in the far south on the Egyptian border. Both have come under continuous bombardment. UN officials say a quarter of the population is starving under Israel's siege, which allows in only a trickle of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into the territory.