Russia urged to protect Israelis, Jews in Dagestan amid reports plane from Israel met by antisemitic crowd

Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Russian news agencies and social media reported.

Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility. Dagestan's Ministry of Health said more than 20 people were injured, with two in critical condition. It said police officers and civilians were among the injured.

Video obtained by Reuters showed mostly young men waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting slogans. Another group outside rocked a white truck with the initials of a patrol service on it in Russian.

Social media footage showed some protesters attempting to approach the aircraft, but the passengers remained safely on board.

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia security forces had removed the group by 10:20 p.m. Moscow time. The passengers on the plane were "in a safe place," security forces told Reuters.

Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following the report.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. "The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel "expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. special envoy for combatting antisemitism, condemned what she called a "violent protest."

"There is no excuse for targeting Jews or engaging in antisemitic incitement anywhere," Lipstadt said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Local officials call for 'maximum patience and calm'

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia's North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, stated that CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport, and that those involved would be brought to justice.

While voicing support for Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.

"We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians — we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society," the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.

The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport.

"You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully ... We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you," he said in a video published to Telegram.

Dagestan Gov. Sergei Melikov was more assertive in his criticism of the protesters, and promised consequences for anyone who took part in the storming of the airport.

"The actions of those who gathered at the Makhachkala airport today are a gross violation of the law!... what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive an appropriate assessment from law enforcement agencies! And this will definitely be done!" he wrote on Telegram.

He called the protests a "knife in the backs of those who gave their lives for the security of the Motherland," referring to the 1999 war in Dagestan and troops currently fighting in Ukraine.