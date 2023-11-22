At three, Abigail Mor Edan has carved out her own personality. Her cousin described her as a happy, sweet and outgoing girl — not afraid to boss her older brother and sister around the house. She loves soccer and Cocomelon, the YouTube channel full of animated nursery rhymes.

When Abigail turns four on Friday, it will be nearly 50 days since she was kidnapped at the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"She's sweet, outgoing, spunky.... Our heart is with her every moment of every day," said Abigail's cousin, Noa Naftali, speaking from her home in New York.

"We understand that as hard as it is for us, it is more difficult for her and we keep going with the hope that we can see her, hug her and give her love that she deserves."

Abigail, whose parents were gunned down by Hamas during its invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, could be among the women and children released from captivity in the Middle East as part of an exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Weary family members of those held hostage say Wednesday's agreement has given them more hope than they've felt in the last seven weeks of the war, even if some know the deal won't include their own loved ones.

Families waiting to hear who is coming home

Abigail's parents were killed in front of their three children when Hamas invaded kibbutz Kfar Aza during its wider invasion of Israel. According to her cousin, Abigail was kidnapped and taken to Gaza with neighbours from her community. Her older siblings, 6 and 10, survived by hiding in a closet for 14 hours.

"They are fortunate enough to be surrounded by their family and we hope that Abigail will have that same chance and that these children will not have to lose another member of their family," said Naftali.

WATCH | Noa Naftali describes 'sweet, outgoing' cousin, Abigail: 'Our heart is with her,' says cousin of 3-year-old held hostage by Hamas Duration 1:38 Featured Video Noa Naftali says she and her family are waiting to hear whether her “sweet, outgoing” cousin, Abigail, 3, will be one of the captives released as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas.

As part of the deal Israel and Hamas made Wednesday, at least 50 hostages being held in Gaza are expected to be swapped for roughly 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. Both sides also agreed to a temporary four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel said could be extended further if more captives are freed.

The agreement was the first step of its kind in seven weeks of violent conflict, which began with Hamas's attack that saw more than 1,200 people killed and more than 240 taken hostage in a single day last month.

Israel has since retaliated by bombarding Gaza and its 2.3 million residents.

Neither side has announced specific plans for the timing or logistics of the hostage exchange, but only women and children are being released. Naftali and her family are still waiting to hear whether Abigail is on the list.

"She is a happy little girl and we hope that she is able to maintain some of that happiness and some of that joy in spite of everything she is going through," she said.

On one hand, the deal leaves Jonathan Dekel-Chen overjoyed — it means his old neighbours and friends from kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel could be among those released by Hamas. On the other hand, the agreement doesn't include men like his son, Sagui, who was among those kidnapped from Israel on Oct. 7.

"There's certainly that feeling [of joy], which is profound … but we won't stop our campaign until all 240 of the hostages are released and back with their families," said Dekel-Chen, speaking in an interview from his home in Sarasota, Fla.

"We hold onto the belief that [Sagui] will get back to [his] two little girls and his wife, who is now eight months pregnant and who will be giving birth to his and her daughter very soon."

WATCH | The deal between Israel and Hamas, explained: Israeli government, Hamas reach truce to release some hostages Duration 3:08 Featured Video The Israeli government has voted to back a deal with Hamas that would see a temporary stop in fighting and the release of some hostages who have been held in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Both Israel and Hamas have said the pause does not mean the conflict is nearing an end. A message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said the nation will "continue the war" until Hamas is destroyed, while Hamas said its "fingers remain on the trigger" even as the deal goes through.

Despite the ongoing threat, Naftali said she's found hope in the possibility that Abigail might return home in time for her birthday on Friday.

"No one should be held hostage, but no child should be help hostage and no child should have to celebrate a birthday in captivity," said Naftali.

"[I] hope that she will be back, that she will be OK, that she will be back with her family and surrounded by the love that she needs."