Israel's parliament, Supreme Court pave way for Netanyahu to lead government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally received the support of a majority of lawmakers to lead a new government on Thursday, paving the way for a controversial power-sharing deal with rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz.

The Likud and Blue and White parties issued a statement saying they had given the country's figurehead president the signatures of 72 parliament members recommending Netanyahu as prime minister. Once approved by President Reuven Rivlin, Netanyahu will have two weeks to form a government.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, had passed legislation earlier in the day approving a new coalition government framework for Netanyahu and Gantz to share the premiership and end a year-long political deadlock.

The legislation, which passed easily in a 72-36 vote, comes a day after Israel's Supreme Court ruled that it would not intervene in the new arrangement or prevent Netanyahu from leading the government despite a corruption indictment against him.

The decision essentially ended the country's prolonged political stalemate and prevented Israel from being plunged into a fourth election in just over a year.

After battling to three inconclusive election results — the most recent in early March — and with polls predicting a continued stalemate, Netanyahu and Gantz, a former military chief, announced last month they would be joining forces to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and its severe economic fallout.

Critics said their deal was illegal and challenged it in the Supreme Court. They argued that the law should bar an official charged with serious crimes from continuing as prime minister. They also objected to the newly created position of "alternate prime minister," a post that could allow Netanyahu to remain in office throughout his corruption trial and a potential appeals process.

The new position will enjoy all the trappings of the prime minister, including an official residence and, key for Netanyahu, an exemption from a law that requires public officials who are not prime minister to resign if charged with a crime.

Gantz to take over in 2021, according to plan

Over two days of deliberations this week, the top court considered the arguments before ruling there were no legal grounds to prevent the government from taking office.

Netanyahu has been indicted with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving trading favours with wealthy media moguls. His trial is set to start on May 24.

Israelis protest on May 3 in front of a giant LED screen displaying a live stream of the Supreme Court's hearing of petitions against Netanyahu. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, and since his indictment last fall, he has repeatedly lashed out at the country's legal system. He and his political allies have taken special aim at the high court, accusing it of overreach and political interference.

Gantz, who is to serve as defence minister during the government's first 18 months before taking over from Netanyahu as premier, insists his presence will temper the assault on the legal establishment and install a sense of decorum to counter the divisiveness that had characterized Netanyahu's successive caretaker governments.

Still, their unorthodox arrangement, in which each will have virtual veto power over the other's decisions, required the new legislation that was harshly criticized by the opposition and civil rights groups.