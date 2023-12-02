Israeli strikes pound targets in Gaza, as U.S. vice-president calls for restraint

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said too many innocent Palestinians had been killed in Gaza as Israeli war planes and artillery bombarded the enclave on Saturday following the collapse of a truce with Hamas militants.

Residents feared the barrages presaged an Israeli ground operation in the south of the Palestinian territory that would pen them into a shrinking area and possibly try to push them across into Egypt.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed since the truce ended on Friday, adding to the more than 15,000 Palestinians killed since the start of the war. Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas following its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel in which it says 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Speaking Saturday in Dubai, Harris said Israel had a right to defend itself, but international and humanitarian law must be respected and "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

"Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza, are devastating," Harris told reporters.

She also sketched out a U.S. vision for post-conflict Gaza, saying the international community must support recovery and Palestinian security forces must be strengthened.

WATCH | Bombardment resumes as Israel-Hamas truce comes to an end: Bombardment resumes as Israel-Hamas truce comes to an end Duration 0:51 Featured Video Areas in southern Gaza once again came under intense bombardment after the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday. In Khan Younis, rescuers carried people from the remains of a destroyed building. 'At dinnertime, people sat down to eat [and] a bomb fell on the entire building,' a man told CBC freelancer Mohamed El Saife. 'We don’t want aid. We don’t want medicine. We want a ceasefire.'

"We want to see a unified Gaza and West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, and Palestinian voices and aspirations must be at the centre of this work," she said.

Hamas must no longer run Gaza, she added.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority governs parts of the occupied West Bank. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' mainstream Fatah party and has ruled the enclave ever since.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas once and for all, saying the Islamist group is bent on its destruction. One of its officials has said Hamas would repeat the Oct. 7 attacks if possible.

Israel to seek 'security envelope'

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel did not want to see Gaza's civilians caught in the crossfire.

"Israel is targeting Hamas, a brutal terrorist organization that has committed the most horrific violence against innocent civilians. Israel is making a maximum effort to safeguard Gaza's civilians," Regev said.

He said that when the war was over, Israel would seek a "security envelope" with special zones and arrangements to prevent Hamas from being positioned on its border.

Throughout Saturday morning, a steady stream of wounded people were carried into the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Some receive treatment on the floor.

Gaza health officials said 650 had been wounded since the truce collapsed.

Displaced Palestinians are seen on Saturday near their tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Saleh Salem/Reuters)

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said the renewed fighting was intense.

"It's a new layer of destruction coming on top of massive, unparalleled destruction," Robert Mardini told Reuters in Dubai.

With conditions inside Gaza reaching "breaking point," in Mardini's words, the first deliveries of aid since the end of the truce entered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Saturday, said Egyptian security and Red Crescent sources. Some 100 trucks passed through, carrying food, water and medical supplies, the sources said.

A senior official said Israel would facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians.

No progress on truce renewal

The warring sides blamed each other for the collapse of the seven-day truce, during which Hamas had released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Palestinians carrying a few belongings flee to west of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Israeli bombardment on Saturday. (Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press)

Israel said it had recalled a team from Qatar, host of indirect negotiations with Hamas, accusing the Palestinian faction of reneging on a deal to free all the women and children it was holding.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas breached its commitment to free 17 women and children still held in Gaza and insisted that the militant group must keep its word.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was heading to Qatar to work on a new truce.

However, the deputy head of Hamas said no prisoners would be exchanged with Israel unless there is a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees in Israel are released.

Saleh Al-Arouri told Al Jazeera TV that Israeli hostages held by Hamas are soldiers and civilian men who previously served in the army.

The conflict broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants burst through the Gaza border fence in an onslaught that killed mostly Israeli civilians.

Israel responded with a bombing campaign and a ground offensive in the north, destroying swathes of Gaza.

Attacks in the south

The southern part of Gaza, including Khan Younis and Rafah, was being pounded on Saturday. Residents said houses had been hit and three mosques destroyed in Khan Younis. Columns of smoke rose into the sky.

Displaced Gazans have been sheltering in Khan Younis and Rafah because of fighting in the north, but residents said they feared Israeli troops were preparing to move south.

Palestinian witnesses said Israeli tanks had taken up positions near the road between Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah.

On Saturday morning, Israeli airstrikes hit areas close to the Nasser Hospital six times, medics and witnesses said.

A Palestinian man carries an injured child in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Saturday. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

The hospital is filled with thousands of displaced and hundreds of wounded, including many of those who had been evacuated from north Gaza hospitals.

Among the dead on Saturday was the president of the territory's Islamic University, a theoretical physicist and applied mathematician who was killed with his family when a house was bombed, health officials said.

'There's no safe place'

Mohamed Abu Saif, who is in Khan Younis after moving from the north, said people "started getting used to the peace" before the truce ended and now the Israeli military "at any moment" can tell people to evacuate, "and you have to evacuate."

"The Gaza Strip is not safe. There's no safe place," he said in an interview with CBC News on Friday.

"If they ask me to leave the neighbourhood I'm in, where am I supposed to go? I came to the south based on their requests and today in the south and I'm not safe."

Ahmed Abu Mustafa is also sheltering in the city in southern Gaza. "People were happy; for those seven days, we were happy," he said. "There was peace and there was everything. We woke up on Friday and they were bombing us and our houses."

Unable to go into northern Gaza or neighbouring Egypt, their only escape is to move around within the 220-square-kilometre area. Israel has released a map outlining the most dangerous zones.

The Israeli military said that in the space of 24 hours, its ground, air and naval forces had hit 400 militant targets and killed an unspecified number of Hamas fighters.

These included many in northern Gaza, some in a gun battle at a mosque used by Islamic Jihad militants as a command post.

Hamas said its forces had killed and injured a number of Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza.

Leaflets dropped by Israel on eastern areas of Khan Younis ordered residents of four towns to evacuate further south to Rafah.

Reuters could not confirm the battlefield accounts.