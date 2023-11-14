Israel says troops conducting 'targeted operation' against Hamas in Gaza's largest hospital

The Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip's Al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the militant group in the hospital to surrender.

Less than an hour earlier, at about 1 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Al-Shifa Hospital complex "in the coming minutes."

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. "There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital," al-Bursh said.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Al-Shifa Hospital."

The military said: "The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians."

WATCH | Israel says video shows Hamas bunker under Gaza hospital: Israel's forces have reached Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients and civilians are believed to be sheltering inside. Israel says Hamas is using them as human shields, and it produced images of what appears to be an underground bunker discovered under another hospital.

Israel has said that Hamas has a command centre under Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest in Gaza, and uses the hospital and tunnels below it to conceal military operations and hold hostages. The U.S. said on Tuesday that its own intelligence supported those conclusions.

Hamas, Gaza's ruling Islamist group, denies fighters are present and says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other displaced civilians remain trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones. It says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were shut down when power went out.

The group said on Tuesday that it holds the White House partially responsible for Israel's raid, saying the "adoption of the false narrative" that Hamas is using the hospital for military purposes was a "green light" for the IDF to carry out the operation.

Israel has sworn to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militants' cross-border assault into Israel on Oct 7. Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the rampage and took more than 240 hostage.

Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days before advancing into the centre of Gaza City and surrounding Al-Shifa.

'Dramatic loss of life'

Medical staff have said the hospital is barely functioning due to Israeli attacks and a lack of fuel to power generators.

Officials say 36 babies are left from the neo-natal ward after three died. Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept as warm as possible, lined up eight to a bed.

Palestinians trapped in the hospital dug a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died, and no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators, Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson, said.

WATCH | Al-Shifa doctor fears for patients, premature babies: Dr. Marwan Abusada, a leading surgeon at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, describes a dire situation where patients, including premature babies, face serious and growing risks.

Al-Qidra said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in the hospitals, his spokesperson said. "In the name of humanity, the secretary general calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the spokesperson told reporters.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, about 40 per cent of them children, and countless others are trapped under rubble.

About two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.

Trudeau calls for 'maximum restraint'

Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militant group's cross-border assault, the fate of Al-Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the "human tragedy" unfolding in Gaza, especially at Al-Shifa, "heart-wrenching" and called on Israel to act with "maximum restraint."

"The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians," Trudeau, who previously stated Israel has the right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attack, said on Tuesday.

Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

He said the violence must urgently stop so Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water; so hostages can be released; and so Canadians and other foreign nationals can escape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a Tuesday social media post directed at Trudeau, blamed Hamas for putting civilians in harm's way.

"It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime — targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians," Netanyahu said on X, the platform previous known as Twitter.

U.S. supports Israel's human shield claim

The U.S. government on Tuesday said the evidence it has seen supports Israel's assertion that the hospital sits atop a Hamas hub.

It said Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad use hospitals, including Al-Shifa, to conceal tunnels, run military operations, hold hostages and possibly store weapons.

Yet White House spokesperson John Kirby also said that doesn't mean the hospital can be attacked indiscriminately.

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday. (Anas al-Shareef/Reuters)

"To be clear, we do not support striking a hospital from the air," he told reporters.

"And we do not want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people, are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve.... Hospitals and patients must be protected."

Kirby said this underscores the challenge Israel has — of uprooting an armed group embedded in civilian infrastructure.