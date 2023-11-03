Top U.S. diplomat lands in Israel as Gaza aid groups say situation 'beyond catastrophic'

The United States' top diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Friday to push for humanitarian pauses as Israel claims it has surrounded Gaza's biggest city with the focus of annihilating Hamas.

Blinken, on his second trip to Israel in a month, is due to discuss with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders concrete steps to minimize harm to civilians in besieged Gaza where food, fuel, water and medicine are scarce. Newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew, travelled with Blinken to Tel Aviv.

The White House, meanwhile, said any pauses in fighting should be temporary and localized, and insisted they would not stop Israel defending itself.

"When I see a Palestinian child — a boy, a girl — pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child from Israel or anywhere else," Blinken told reporters before leaving for Israel. "So this is something that we have an obligation to respond to, and we will."

Mounting casualties

Blinken is due to meet Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman on Saturday. In a statement, Safadi said Israel must end the war on Gaza, where he said it was committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.

Hamas-run health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by militants on southern Israel.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in the Oct. 7 attacks — the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.

Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of basic supplies, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire. The United Arab Emirates, one of a handful of Arab states with diplomatic ties to Israel, said on Friday it was working "relentlessly" for an immediate ceasefire, warning that the risk of regional spillover and further escalation was real.

Israel has dismissed these calls, saying it targets Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings. The White House has also rejected calls for a ceasefire.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said the military had encircled Gaza City, and was advancing. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday in a statement that its jets, artillery and navy struck Hamas targets overnight killing several militants, including Mustafa Dalul — a Hamas commander it said had directed combat in the Gaza Strip. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

'Grave risk of genocide'

With the conflict at the end of its fourth week, over a third of Gaza's 35 hospitals are not functioning, with many turned into impromptu refugee camps.

"The situation is beyond catastrophic," said the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, describing packed corridors and many medics who were themselves bereaved and homeless. A group of independent United Nations human rights experts warned that Palestinians in Gaza are at "grave risk of genocide."

The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva called the UN rapporteur's comments "deplorable and deeply concerning" and blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said a determination of genocide could only be made by a relevant UN judicial body.

Hamas fighters emerge from tunnels

While Israel intensifies its assault against Hamas, diplomats in the United Nations, Washington and the Middle East have started floating ideas for a post-Hamas Gaza provided Israel succeeds in removing the Iran-backed militant group, which has ruled the enclave since 2007.

Israel has so far failed to come up with an endgame to the conflict, and a source familiar with the matter said discussions so far include the deployment of a multinational force, an interim Palestinian-led administration that would exclude Hamas, a stopgap security and governance role for neighbouring Arab states and temporary UN supervision of the territory.

Children wait for the arrival of Palestinian workers who were in Israel during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 at the Rafah border after being sent back to southern Gaza. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

A military victory for Israel is unlikely to come easy. Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel's military engineers, said troops were encountering mines and booby traps in Gaza.

"Hamas has learned and prepared itself well," he said.

Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said.

Drones search for hostages

Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S was flying intelligence-gathering drones over Gaza to help locate hostages.

Thailand said it was in touch with Iran and other governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thais hostages.

The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt was due to open for a third day on Friday for limited evacuations under a Qatari-brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their dependents and some wounded Gazans out of the enclave.

Border officials say more than 700 foreign citizens left for Egypt through Rafah on the two previous days, although no Canadians on the official list. Dozens of critically injured Palestinians were to cross too. Israel asked foreign countries to send hospital ships for them.