Israeli PM 'outright' rejects Hamas conditions for ending war as death toll in Gaza tops 25,000

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.

As Israeli planes resumed bombing Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the Israeli leader's refusal to end the military offensive in Gaza "means there is no chance for the return of the [Israeli] captives."

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7 that killed about 1,200 people and saw an estimated 240 taken into Hamas-controlled Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel responded with a bombing campaign and ground invasion that laid waste to entire neighbourhoods in northern Gaza and spread south. Ground operations are now focused on Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. Meanwhile, Hamas has been firing rockets at Israel.

"In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement. "And leaving Hamas intact."

Israeli soldiers patrol in a tank near southern Israel's border with Gaza on Sunday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

"I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas," he said.

A deal brokered in late November by the United States, Qatar and Egypt saw the release of more than 100 of the hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Since that deal ended, Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release the 136 hostages who remain in captivity.

Protests against the prime minister are being held across Israel, including at his residence.

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000

The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas soared past 25,000 on Sunday, according to health officials in Gaza.

The toll included the 178 bodies brought to Gaza's hospitals since Saturday, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said. Another 300 people were wounded in the past day, he said.

The Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures but says about two-thirds of the people killed in Gaza were women and minors.

Smokes rises above Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, following Israeli bombardment on Sunday. (AFP/Getty Images)

The death, destruction and displacement from the war are without precedent in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli officials say the fighting is likely to continue for several more months.

The Israeli military says it has killed about 9,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because it positions fighters, tunnels and other militant infrastructure in dense neighbourhoods, often near homes, schools or mosques.

The military says 195 soldiers have been killed.

The war has displaced some 85 per cent of Gaza's residents, with hundreds of thousands packing into UN-run shelters and camps in the southern part of the tiny coastal enclave. UN officials say a quarter of the population of 2.3 million is starving as a trickle of humanitarian aid reaches them because of the fighting and Israeli restrictions.

Netanyahu doubles down against two states

Netanyahu on Sunday took a stronger line on the issue of Palestinian statehood than previously.

"I will not compromise on full Israeli security control of all territory west of the Jordan River," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he spoke with Netanyahu about possible solutions for creation of an independent Palestinian state, suggesting one path could involve a non-militarized government.

Netanyahu appeared on Saturday to push back against Biden's remarks about Palestinian statehood after the war against Hamas in Gaza ends, as the two men do not see eye-to-eye on Palestinians having a state, a solution Biden has advocated to achieve long-term peace.

Netanyahu said that he faced down "international and internal pressures" to change this position.

"My insistence is what prevented for years the establishment of a Palestinian state that would have posed an existential danger to Israel," Netanyahu said on Sunday.

On Saturday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the refusal to accept a two-state solution "totally unacceptable."

"The Middle East is a tinderbox. We must do all we can to prevent conflict igniting across the region," Guterres said. "And that starts with an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to relieve the suffering in Gaza."