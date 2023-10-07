The sudden outbreak of war between Hamas fighters and Israel has spurred reaction from nations near and far, as the intense fighting raged on multiple fronts Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his country is at war, following a barrage of rocket attacks and surprise infiltration by Hamas militants in multiple locations. The attacks began in the early morning and occurred amid a Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah. Israel's national rescue service said at least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

In response, the Israeli military struck targets in Gaza, with Netanyahu saying in a televised address that "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price." At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel's retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Western nations quickly condemned the incursion and reiterated their support for Israel, while others called for restraint on both sides.

"The U.S. unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council. "We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."

U.S. President Joe Biden Biden said he told the Israeli prime minister that Washington was ready to offer "all appropriate means of support."

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," Biden said in a statement.

'Completely unacceptable' attacks: Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "these acts of violence are completely unacceptable," and Canada stands with Israel and supports its right to defend itself.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland condemned the attacks on Israel, warning in a statement: "This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink."

In the Middle East, Egypt warned of "grave consequences" and called for "exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger."

Saudi Arabia, which has been in talks with the U.S. about normalizing relations with Israel, released a statement calling on both sides to exercise restraint. The kingdom said it had repeatedly warned about "the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation (and) the Palestinian people being deprived of their legitimate rights."

Turkey strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, saying it was ready to help de-escalate the situation before it spreads across the wider region.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was in close contact with all relevant parties, repeating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's earlier call for restraint. The ministry also urged Turkish citizens in the region to remain in secure, indoor locations.

'Terrifying news'

In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock over the "terrifying news" from Israel.

In response to the attacks from Hamas, the Israeli military struck targets in Gaza on Saturday. Smoke is seen rising in Gaza in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes there. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

"Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel," he said on social media.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, likewise condemned the attack on Israel and said the country had the right to defend itself "against such heinous attacks."

Britain "unequivocally condemns" the Hamas attack on Israel, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

He described the attack as "unprecedented" and said Britain was calling on those involved in the conflict to put down their weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called a "terrorist attack" on Israel and backed the country's right to self-defence.

"We repudiate the planners, funders and implementers of this heinous attack. While Israel has a right to retaliate, a peaceful path to resolving this unfortunate development is urged," Korir Sing'oei, principal secretary at Kenya's foreign ministry, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement posted on X, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned "the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities & civilians."

Wong called for the attacks to stop and said Australia also recognizes Israel's right to defend itself.

Japan strongly condemns rocket launches and cross-border attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups into Israeli territory, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Japan urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint to prevent further harm.