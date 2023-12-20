UN vote delayed for third straight day on ceasefire, aid deployments to Gaza

The latest:

UN vote on aid delayed again due to the draft resolution's language.

Airstrikes hit Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas leader Haniyeh in Egypt, which has mediated hostage talks.

A United Nations Security Council vote to call for a ceasefire and to boost aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip has been delayed for a third time, as last-minute negotiations take place between the United States and Egypt for UN aid monitoring, diplomats said on Wednesday .

Egypt is not a council member, but it borders and, until recently, was the only entry point for aid to the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel inspects all humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza coming in via the Rafah crossing from Egypt. However, the Security Council resolution — drafted by the United Arab Emirates and backed by Egypt — essentially aims to dilute Israel's control.

After more than a week of negotiations and several days of vote delays, diplomats said the U.S. is unhappy that the draft asks UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to establish a UN mechanism "to exclusively monitor all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza provided through land, sea and air routes of those States that are not parties to the conflict."

During a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, asked for a delay to allow for U.S. diplomacy with Egypt. She also raised concerns that the aid monitoring proposal could slow deliveries, diplomats said.

The 15-member council was initially expected to vote on the resolution, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, on Monday but it has been delayed several times due to disagreements between the U.A.E. and the U.S. on language citing a cessation of hostilities and a proposal to set up UN aid monitoring.

WATCH | U.S. doesn't believe ceasefire is the way to end the war in Gaza: U.S. doesn't believe a ceasefire is the way to end the war in Gaza, says ambassador Duration 15:58 One hundred and fifty three nations, including Canada, voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza. The United States joined Israel and eight other nations in voting against the resolution. Power & Politics sat down with U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen to talk about the vote and U.S. support for Israel moving forward.

As one of the five permanent members on the council, the U.S. has the power to veto the resolution even if the other Security Council member states back it. The U.S. has done this twice since Oct. 7, when the Hamas militant group launched a deadly attack on Israel, to protect its ally.

After the meeting, Lana Nusseibeh, the U.A.E.'s ambassador to the UN, told reporters that all sides are engaging "at the highest level of diplomacy" to reach a conclusion that will have an impact on the ground.

But regardless of what the diplomacy yields, she said: "This will go to a vote."

Israeli aerial strikes hit Rafah

As diplomats continue discussing the UN resolution, Palestinians in Rafah are recovering from Israeli aerial attacks that rocked the city in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The airstrikes hit close to the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, destroying homes and a mosque, according to Al Jazeera, whose team was reporting live close to where the attacks happened.

BBC reporter Adnan El-Bursh was reporting near the Kuwaiti Hospital when he saw "at least six missiles being dropped from Israeli fighter jets."

"The bombardment was heavy and sudden. The ground shook underneath me and clouds of smoke filled the air," he reported for the BBC .

WATCH | Palestinians flee after strike in Rafah: Palestinians flee after strike in Rafah Duration 0:49 People were rushed to overburdened health centres on Wednesday after a strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

According to the BBC, Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 12 people have been killed by the airstrikes.

More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed across the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombing the region, according to the Health Ministry.

Many internally displaced Gazans are seeking shelter in Rafah, which the UN's Palestinian refugee agency warned is lacking in humanitarian aid and is overcrowded.

"Population density is assessed to now exceed 12,000 people per square kilometre, a fourfold increase prior to the escalation," said the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) .

"Thousands of people line up before aid distribution centres in need of food, water, shelter and protection, amid the absence of latrines and adequate water and sanitation facilities in informal displacement sites and makeshift shelters."

Rafah is one of the cities Israel ordered Palestinians to go to in order to ensure their "safety" , but nevertheless, the area has been regularly bombarded by Israeli forces.

The rising death toll has put Israel under pressure to halt or scale back its offensive — including from U.S. President Joe Biden . Yet Israeli leaders have vowed to press ahead with their offensive.

"We will continue the war until the end. It will continue until Hamas is destroyed, until victory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday . "Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality."

Hamas leader visits Egypt

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, made his first visit to Egypt in more than a month on Wednesday, a rare personal intervention as talks on a new ceasefire are ongoing.

Haniyeh, who normally lives in Qatar, would discuss the war with Egyptian officials, according to a statement from Hamas. It didn't provide more details. He last travelled to Egypt in early November, before the announcement of the week-long pause during which more than 100 hostages were released.

The sides have recently relaunched indirect talks, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, aimed at instituting another ceasefire and freeing more hostages captured in the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives.

Despite a burst of activity by high-level officials in recent days, the two sides appeared to be far from an agreement.

A Palestinian injured in Israeli airstrikes arrives for treatment at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Tuesday. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends, and it's expected to insist on the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners. Israel is believed to be insisting that all remaining women and infirm men among the hostages be released.

Islamic Jihad, a smaller Palestinian militant group that is also holding hostages in Gaza, said its leader would also visit Egypt in coming days to discuss a possible end to the war.

The negotiations come as Israel has faced increasing pressure from its international allies to curb a campaign in Gaza that has laid waste to much of the coastal enclave in retaliation for Hamas's killing spree on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 people dead, including several Canadians, and saw 240 people taken hostage. Several people reported to be hostages have since been confirmed as dead.

WATCH | 'We need him back,' son of Israeli hostage says: 'We need him back,' son of Israeli hostage says Duration 0:52 Yair Moses, whose father Gadi Moses was seen in a video released by his captors, is urging Israel do more to secure the safe release of the hostages held in Gaza.

Washington, Israel's closest ally, has publicly called over the past week for it to scale down its all-out war into a more targeted campaign against Hamas leaders and end what Biden called "indiscriminate bombing."

As well, the United States is eager to see the release of eight American citizens currently in captivity.