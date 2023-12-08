Israel strikes hundreds of targets in Gaza with UN set to debate ceasefire resolution

Two months since the initial Hamas attack on southern Israel, doctors in Gaza are treating many times the number of patients they are equipped to handle, and a UN official says there is no safe place for humanitarian operations to continue.

WARNING: This story contains distressing images

Desperate Palestinians fleeing Israel's expanding ground offensive crowded into an ever-shrinking area of the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third month Friday.

The Israeli army said Friday that over the past day the military had struck about 450 targets in the Gaza Strip by air, sea and ground, signalling the continued intensity of its campaign.

"Airstrikes and random artillery shelling have continued intensely since last night until this morning," said Hassan Al Najjar, a journalist speaking by phone from northern Gaza.

Palestinians inspect the rubble following Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP/Getty Images)

Residents and the Israeli military both reported intensified fighting in both northern areas, where Israel had previously said its troops had largely completed their tasks last month, as well as in the south where they launched a new assault this week. Strikes were reported on Friday morning in Khan Younis in the south, the Nusseirat camp in the centre and Gaza City in the north.

Thomas White, Gaza head of UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinians, wrote on X: "Civil order is breaking down in Gaza — the streets feel wild, particularly after dark — some aid convoys are being looted and UN vehicles stoned. Society is on the brink of full-blown collapse."

Egypt, along with the United Nations, has been lobbying Israel to speed up an inspection process of vehicles delivering humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. The number of trucks crossing daily has dropped to fewer than 100, from nearly 200 during the Nov. 24-Dec. 1 truce, according to the UN.

Ceasefire resolution session on tap

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier this week used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending "humanitarian catastrophe," and a vote has been called for Friday on a Council resolution on a draft resolution to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The draft was amended to say both "the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law" and to "demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The United States, Israel's closest ally, appears likely to block any UN effort to halt the fighting, which was triggered by the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel. The U.S. and Israel have argued that a ceasefire will allow Hamas to regroup.

With no end in sight to the fighting, a top White House national security aide, Jon Finer, said the United States had not given Israel a firm deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. There are many "legitimate military targets" remaining in south Gaza, including "much if not most" of the Hamas leadership, Finer said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

Still, U.S. concern over the devastation is growing.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah and "emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities," the White House said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, separately, said "there does remain a gap between … the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground."

Hostage killed in fighting, Hamas claims

Israel insists it must crush the military capabilities of Hamas, which rules Gaza, and remove it from power following the group's Oct. 7 attack.

In the first stage of the war, Israel's air and ground campaign focused on the northern half of Gaza, leading hundreds of thousands of residents to flee south. Intense battles continued in parts of the north in recent days, while troops there have rounded up hundreds of Palestinian men.

A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in Khan Younis on Friday. (Mohammed Dahman/The Associated Press)

Gaza's health ministry reported 350 people killed on Thursday, bringing the death toll from Israel's two-month campaign in Gaza to more than 17,170, with thousands more missing and presumed buried under rubble.

In photos and video published Thursday, dozens of men are seen sitting in rows on a street in northern Gaza, stripped down to their underwear with their heads bowed as they are being guarded by Israeli troops. The images were the first showing such detentions in the war. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops have detained and interrogated hundreds of people in Gaza suspected of militant links.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was concerned by the images and that all detainees must be treated with humanity and dignity in accordance with international humanitarian law.

On Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel's air force attacked a home facing the society's office in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. It did not give details about casualties.

Medhat Abbas, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, reported a strike in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, saying it killed and wounded a number of people but gave no exact numbers.

The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many forced to flee three or four times, with only the belongings they can carry. With shelters significantly beyond capacity in the south, many people pitched tents along the side of the road.

In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered an Israeli special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt of hostage and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers. It did specify the location of the incident.

It said a captive Israeli was killed, naming him as Sa'ar Baruch, 25.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Funeral takes place for IDF soldier

Israel has said some 138 hostages remain after some were freed during a nearly weeklong truce that ended Dec. 1. About 1,200 people, including several Canadians, were killed during the initial Hamas attacks.

The Israeli military on Friday said 92 of its soldiers had been killed in Gaza fighting since its ground incursions began on Oct. 20.

Family and friends grieve for Sgt.-Major Gal Meir Eisenkot during his funeral in the Herzliya cemetery on Friday in Herzliya, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/AFP/Getty Images)

Marking two months since Hamas's attack, the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah was a solemn moment for many in Israel.

Idit Ohel, whose son Alon, 22, was kidnapped by Hamas gunmen from an outdoor music festival where 364 people were killed, said she was hoping for a miracle.

"He doesn't know it's Hanukkah. I don't think he knows the days, what's day, what's night," said Ohel. "But he's in our hearts all the time."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended the funeral of Master Sgt. Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, who died in a battle in northern Gaza.

Eizenkot's father, Gadi, served as Israel's military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019 and was named as an observer to the war cabinet formed shortly after Oct. 7.