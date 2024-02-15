Israeli military raids largest operating hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces said on Thursday they had raided the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, as video posted online showed chaos, shouting and the sound of shooting in darkened corridors that were filled with dust and smoke.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described the raid on Nasser Hospital as "precise and limited" and said it was based on credible information of Hamas members hiding in the facility, and that they had kept hostages there and that bodies of hostages may still be there.

A spokesperson for Hamas called Israel's claim "lies."

Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said Israel had forced out displaced people and families of medical staff sheltering in Nasser Hospital, with some 2,000 arriving in the southern border city of Rafah overnight and some pushing north to Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas led militants into Israel, killing 1,200 people, including several Canadians. According to Israeli tallies, 253 hostages were taken captive, with some 130 people still unaccounted for.

Israel's air and ground offensive has since devastated tiny, crowded Gaza, killing 28,663 people, also mostly civilian, according to Palestinian officials, and forcing nearly all its inhabitants from their homes.

'Terrifying' conditions, confusing directions, Palestinian woman says: 'Everybody here is stressed' as possible Rafah invasion looms. Ayah Baloosha says she and others have nowhere safe to go in Rafah and live in fear of a potential Israeli incursion into the southern Gazan city. 'These tents are so weak they can't save us from rockets, from bombings, from even rain,' she told freelance journalist Mohamed El Saife.

Hospital attacks alarm humanitarian groups

The UN humanitarian office had said on Wednesday that Nasser Hospital was besieged by Israeli forces, with allegations of sniper fire at the facility, endangering the lives of medics, patients and thousands of displaced people.

The medical charity Médecins San Frontières said people ordered by Israel to evacuate the hospital faced an impossible choice to stay "and become a potential target" or leave "into an apocalyptic landscape" of bombings.

Haaretz reporter Yarden Michaeli set the current scene in Rafah: As assault looms, Palestinians are trapped in Rafah

Fighting at the hospital comes as Israel faces growing international pressure to show restraint in its Gaza war after vowing to press its offensive into Rafah, the last relatively safe place for civilians in the enclave.

Attacks that have destroyed the majority of Gaza's medical facilities have caused particular concern throughout the conflict, including Israeli raids on hospitals in other cities, shelling in the vicinity of hospitals and the targeting of ambulances.

As extensive bombardment destroyed swathes of residential districts and forced most people from their homes, hospitals quickly became the focus for displaced people seeking shelter around buildings they thought more likely to be safe.

Israel accuses Hamas of regularly using hospitals, ambulances and other medical facilities for military purposes, and has aired footage taken by its troops that it says shows tunnels containing weapons below some hospitals.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had apprehended a number of suspects at the Nasser Hospital and that its operations there were continuing.

Hospital chaos

Hagari said one objective of the operation was to ensure the hospital could continue treating Gazan patients and "we communicated this in a number of conversations we had with the hospital staff," adding there was no obligation to evacuate.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said Israel had forced doctors at Nasser hospital to abandon patients in intensive care there, putting their lives in danger.

Forceful transfer of people dangerous, Oxfam Canada says: Aid agencies are warning that Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah have nowhere else to go as Israeli airstrikes hit that part of southern Gaza. We talk to Erin Kiley, director of international programs at Oxfam Canada about the concerns military operations in Rafah is raising for the organization.

Videos that Reuters verified on Thursday as having been filmed inside Nasser Hospital — though it could not verify from when — showed scenes of chaos and terror.

Men walked through dark corridors using the lights from their phones, with plaster dust swirling around and debris lying in the corridors, at one point wheeling a bed through a damaged area.

At one point in a video gunshots rang out and a doctor shouted, "Is there anyone still inside? There is gunfire, there is gunfire — heads down."

Another man in a video said the Israeli army had surrounded the hospital and nobody could get out.

The World Health Organization has previously said half the medical staff of Nasser Hospital had already fled.