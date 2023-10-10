Biden calls Hamas attack 'sheer evil' as Israel retaliates with airstrikes in Gaza

The latest:

Death toll reaches at least 1,900

Israeli PM vows a response that will 'reverberate for generations'

UN, aid organizations plead for humanitarian corridors to help Palestinian people

Hamas fires on Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

Biden speaks with Netanyahu, sends secretary of state to Israel

Israeli warplanes pounded the Gaza Strip Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.

The strikes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would "reverberate for generations."

The four-day-old war has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, according to authorities on both sides, as Israel saw gun battles in the streets of its own towns for the first time in decades and neighbourhoods in Gaza were reduced to rubble.

Palestinians walk through the rubble of destroyed residential buildings in Gaza City on Tuesday in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

The Israeli military said more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, at least 900 people have been killed, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

Israel said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.

In a statement, the UN Human Rights Office called on all states with influence to take steps to de-escalate the conflict, as the organization looks to "keep the plight of civilians at the forefront," Liz Throssell, UN spokesperson, told CBC News Network. "We have seen terrible loss of life, both among Israel civilians and Palestinian civilians," she said.

WATCH l Prisoner swap, other demands possible with hostages: How hostages could change the course of Israel-Hamas war Duration 5:28 Featured Video The National breaks down the threats facing Israeli hostages and how they could change the trajectory of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Aid organizations pleaded for the creation of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Gaza, warning that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped all transit of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza.

"For us, what is important to underscore is that restricting, or cutting off, essential supplies — food, water, electricity — it is really prohibited unless it's justified by what's called in legal terms 'a military necessity,'" said Throssell.

'No safe place in Gaza'

On Tuesday, a large part of Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood — an upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations — was reduced to rubble after warplanes bombarded it for hours the night before.

After hours of nonstop attacks, residents left their homes at daybreak to find buildings torn in half by airstrikes or reduced to mounds of concrete and rebar. Cars were flattened and trees burned out on residential streets that had been transformed into moonscapes.

Palestinian Civil Defence forces pulled Abdullah Musleh out of his basement, together with 30 others, after their apartment building was flattened.

"I sell toys, not missiles,'' the 46-year-old said, weeping. "I want to leave Gaza. Why do I have to stay here? I lost my home and my job."

"There is no safe place in Gaza right now," said Hasan Jabar, a Gaza journalist, after three Palestinian journalists were killed in the Rimal bombardment. "You see decent people being killed every day.

"I am genuinely afraid for my life."

Tuesday afternoon, Hamas fired barrages of rockets toward Tel Aviv and the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The events are being watched around the world, with Canada among the countries mourning the death of its citizens while monitoring for possible hostages.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday with Netanyahu about co-ordination with allies to "defend Israel and innocent people against terrorism," the White House said. Speaking to reporters later, he condemned the "sheer evil" of Hamas and expressed his horror about unconfirmed reports of torture inflicted by militants on civilians.

Angelina Podlesni, 7, is comforted by her mother after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

"Our hearts may be broken but our resolve is clear," Biden said. "Let there be no doubt. The United States has Israel's back. We'll make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have."

Biden, in his public remarks and statements since Hamas launched its attacks, has repeatedly emphasized his shock over the breadth and brutality of the Hamas assault. He said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to Israel in the coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support, and discuss "what additional resources we can give them."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized U.S. plans to send an aircraft carrier to the region, saying the deployment could lead to "massacres."

WATCH | 'Human tragedy,' Biden says: 'This is what they mean by human tragedy,' Biden says of Hamas attacks Duration 1:39 Featured Video U.S. President Joe Biden says Israel has the right to respond — 'indeed, has the duty to respond' — to the 'vicious' attacks launched against it by Hamas.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the Austrian chancellor, he said: "What is the U.S. aircraft carrier doing in Israel? What is it coming to do? It will take down Gaza by striking the surrounding areas and start committing serious massacres."

He also criticized Israel's blockade of Gaza, saying cutting off electricity and water violates the Palestinians' human rights.

WATCH l 'Massive war' after massacre: Israel in 'massive war' with Hamas after massacre, IDF says Duration 6:58 Featured Video Maj. Ben Wahlhaus, international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, says Israeli forces have secured the southern border but soldiers are still going house-to-house to check for Hamas fighters after the 'absolutely massive and huge massacre' that began early Saturday morning.

Senior Iraqi and Yemeni Houthi leaders aligned with Iran and in charge of heavily armed groups have threatened to target U.S. interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, cited the conflict as a "vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East." Putin said on Tuesday that U.S. efforts to forge peace in the region have ignored the interests of Palestinians, including their need for their own independent state.

'Massive call-up'

Israel's military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south, and of the Gaza border.

"We have secured southern Israel, we have secured the border," Maj. Ben Wahlhaus of Israeli Defence Forces told CBC News. "Our forces are still going house by house to make sure that none of them are left."

Israeli soldiers embrace as they mourn a soldier who was killed in an attack by Hamas militants, at a funeral in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Hadas Parush/Reuters)

Israel expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday in what Wahlhaus characterized as a "massive call-up."

The devastation in Gaza's Rimal neighbourhood signalled what appeared to be a new Israeli tactic: warning civilians to leave certain areas and then hitting those areas with unprecedented intensity.

On Tuesday afternoon, the military warned residents of another nearby neighborhood to evacuate and move into the centre of Gaza City.

WATCH l Reduced to rubble: Drone footage shows buildings reduced to rubble in Gaza Duration 0:38 Featured Video Aerial footage captured on Tuesday shows dark, billowing smoke and buildings in ruin in Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes. The strikes, which are ongoing, came in response to a deadly incursion into Israel's territory by Hamas.

Wahlhaus said the goal was to "completely degrade" the military capabilities of Hamas and rescue hostages but admitted that operations would be complex.

"Our war is not against civilians inside Gaza, our war is against Hamas," he said. "But they deliberately conceal themselves and conceal their military operations inside the civilian environment."

In hopes of blunting the bombardment, Hamas has threatened to kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza "without prior warning." Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen, warned in response that "this war crime" would not be forgiven.

Israel, in turn, appears determined to crush Hamas no matter the cost. Israel is run by a hard-right government, dominated by ministers who reject Palestinian statehood.

A looming question is whether Israel will launch a ground offensive into Gaza — a 40-kilometre-long strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million people and has been governed by Hamas since 2007.

Crossing to Egypt closed

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early Tuesday. Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000.

The UN said Tuesday that more than 200,000 of Gaza's 2.3 million people have left their homes — the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, is sheltering more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory. Families have taken in some 41,000 others.

The only access in and out is through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. But that, too, was shut down Tuesday after Israeli strikes raised palls of smoke nearby. A day earlier, the Egyptian Red Crescent managed to get in one shipment of medical supplies.

WATCH l Humanitarian concerns: Respect for civilians ‘must be paramount,’ UN rep says Duration 7:22 Featured Video Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, says the plight of civilians must remain a primary concern as the war between Israel and Hamas

Egyptian officials were talking with Israel and the U.S., pushing to set up humanitarian corridors in Gaza to deliver aid, an Egyptian official said. There were negotiations with the Israelis to declare the area around the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza as a "no-fire zone," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Desperation has grown in recent months among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settlements in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as global apathy.

Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's comments hours after the attack suggested the group expected the fight to spread to the West Bank and possibly for Lebanon's Hezbollah to open a front in the north. Aside from a deadly skirmish on the Lebanon border, neither has happened on a significant scale, especially amid a heavy Israeli lockdown on West Bank Palestinians.