Israel-Hamas ceasefire holding as first hostages to be released from Gaza

4-day pause in fighting begins between Hamas and Israel.

First group of 13 women and child hostages held by Hamas set to be released later Friday.

As many as 39 Palestinians could be freed from Israeli custody.

Aids trucks are seen crossing into Gaza at the Rafah crossing at Egypt.

A temporary ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas forces took hold in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the first respite in 48 days of conflict that has devastated the Palestinian enclave, but both sides warned that the war was far from over.

No big bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported, although Hamas and Israel both accused each other of sporadic violations.

The ceasefire, which began at 7 a.m. (12 a.m. ET), involves the release later on Friday of 13 Israeli women and children held hostage by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Additional aid is to flow into Gaza, which has been gripped by a humanitarian crisis under weeks of Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

The first hostages, including elderly women, would be freed at 4 p.m. (9 a.m. ET), with the total number rising to 50 over the four days, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in Doha. All were seized in the initial Hamas assault on southern Israel.

The hostages were expected to be released to the Red Cross and an Egyptian security delegation that travelled to Gaza on Thursday, then brought out through Egypt for transfer to Israel, Egyptian security sources said.

Israel will release 39 Palestinians held in prisons, among them 24 women and 15 teenagers, in the occupied West Bank in exchange for the 13 hostages due to be freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, a Palestinian official said.

According to Israeli tallies, about 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by several Western countries, launched a siege in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Prior to Friday, four of the hostages had been released.

Hamas expected to release 13 hostages, Israel 39 prisoners: As the long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas begins, Israelis and Palestinians are hoping the pause in fighting holds long enough to allow hostages and life-saving aid to arrive safely. Hamas is expected to release 13 women and children and Israel is expected to release 39 women, young men and children.

Fuel, aid trucks enter Gaza

Egypt said it was maintaining contact with Israel and Hamas to consolidate the truce and prevent violations.

Reuters journalists saw Israeli tanks moving away from the Gaza Strip at the northern end, and aid trucks rolling in from Egypt at the southern end. There was no sound of Israeli air force activity above northern Gaza, nor any of the contrails typically left by Palestinian rocketfire.

A truck carrying humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip on Friday morning via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, hours after the start of a four-day truce in battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants. (Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images)

Under the agreement, desperately-needed aid began to be delivered to Gaza. By mid-morning, 60 trucks carrying aid had crossed from Egypt at the Rafah border point, according to Gaza border authorities.

Egypt has said 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza and that 200 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.

Israel's COGAT agency, which co-ordinates with the Palestinians on civilian affairs, said four tanks of fuel and four tanks of cooking gas were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian groups in southern Gaza via Rafah.

'I really want to see her here,' says family member of Hamas hostage: Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat is reported to be among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, says people in Israel are feeling some optimism — but also deep uncertainty as they wait to see who, if anyone, will actually be released.

Sirens, but signs of more people outside

Egyptian authorities said some Palestinians stuck in Egypt were starting to return to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

People in southern Gaza who had evacuated homes in the early days of the war to shelters deeper west, started to go to their home areas to check on their houses.

In Khan Younis, a town in southern Gaza housing thousands of families displaced from the north, streets filled with people venturing out of home and shelters.

Sirens sounded in two Israeli villages outside the southern Gaza Strip, warning of possible incoming Palestinian rockets. An Israeli government spokesperson said Hamas had fired rockets in violation of the truce but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Israeli military also told Palestinians not to try to return to homes in the northern part of Gaza, which it described as a "dangerous war zone."

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters burst across the border fence into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, including several Canadians.

Since then, Israel has bombarded the Hamas-ruled enclave, killing some 14,000 Gazans, around 40 per cent of them children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes to escape the violence as conditions grew ever more desperate, with food, drinking water, fuel and other basic supplies running short.

The Israel-Hamas truce is a breakthrough. Here's how it could fall apart: Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, enabling the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Andrew Chang examines the fragile truce and the ways it could fall apart.

Hamas confirmed that all hostilities from its forces would cease. But Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, later stressed that this was a "temporary truce."

In a video message, he called for an "escalation of the confrontation with [Israel] on all resistance fronts," including the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military also said fighting would resume soon.

"This will be a short pause, at the conclusion of which the war [and] fighting will continue with great might and will generate pressure for the return of more hostages," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Palestinians who had taken refuge in temporary shelters return to their homes Friday in eastern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

Fighting had raged in the hours leading up to the truce, with officials inside the enclave saying a hospital in Gaza City was among the targets bombed.

The Indonesian Hospital was operating without light and filled with bedridden old people and children too weak to be moved, Gaza health officials said. Al-Jazeera quoted Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, as saying a patient, a wounded woman, was killed and three others injured.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported incident.