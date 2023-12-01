Israel resumes deadly airstrikes in Gaza, warns of attacks to come in south

Israeli warplanes resumed pounding Gaza, Palestinian civilians fled for shelter and rocket sirens blared in southern Israel on Friday as war resumed after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.

As the deadline lapsed, Reuters journalists in Khan Younis in southern Gaza saw eastern areas come under intensive bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky. Residents took to the streets fleeing for shelter farther west.

What questions do you have about the war between Israel and Hamas? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca.

In the north of the enclave, the main war zone for weeks, huge plumes of smoke rose above the ruins, seen from across the fence in Israel. The rattle of gunfire and thud of explosions rang out above the sound of barking dogs.

The seven-day pause, which began on Nov. 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.

But mediators failed at the final hour to extend the truce by finding a formula for hostage releases to continue, possibly to include Israeli men now that fewer women and children remained in captivity.

Palestinians walk toward safer areas following the resumption of Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday after the expiry of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas militants. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations on Friday deplored the resumption of military operations in Gaza.

"The resumption of hostilities in Gaza is catastrophic," said Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"I urge all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire on humanitarian and human rights grounds."

Qatar, which has played a central role in mediation efforts, said negotiations were still ongoing with Israelis and Palestinians to restore the truce, but that Israel's renewed bombardment of Gaza had complicated its efforts.

Eighty Israeli women and children hostages were freed in return for 240 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, all women and teens. Hamas had been expected to set a higher price for the remaining hostages, especially Israeli soldiers.

An additional 25 foreign hostages, mainly Thai farmworkers, were also released under parallel deals.

WATCH | Gaza residents recount perilous journeys: Displaced Gazan nearly loses brother due to chaotic roads between hospitals Duration 2:35 Featured Video At the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza residents who fled fighting in the north spoke on Thursday about their perilous journeys. Louay Al-Junaid's brother survived a shooting but was minutes away from being too late to be saved at the hospital, Al-Junaid says the doctor told him.

Leaflets warn those in southern Gaza

Within hours of the truce expiring, Gaza health officials reported that 54 people had already been killed and dozens wounded in airstrikes that hit at least eight homes.

Medics and witnesses said the bombing was most intensive in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and also targeted houses in central and northern areas.

A Palestinian girl and woman react at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired early Friday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

"Anas, my son, I don't have anyone but you my son!" wailed the mother of Anas Anwar al-Masri, a boy lying on a stretcher with a head injury in the corridor of Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. "He is my only boy!"

The Israeli military announced it had "resumed combat operations" and its warplanes were striking the enclave, accusing Hamas of violating the truce first by firing rockets and failing to free all the women it was holding hostage.

"With the resumption of fighting we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war — to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In the leaflets it dropped in southern Gaza, Israel urged people to leave homes east of the city of Khan Younis, calling it a "dangerous battle zone."

Hundreds of thousands of people fled northern Gaza earlier in the war, with many taking shelter in Khan Younis and other places in the south.

In Hamad City, a Qatari-funded housing development near the city, a strike hit an apartment in a multi-storey residential building, while other parts of the building appeared largely intact. In the refugee camp of Maghazi, rescuers clawed through the rubble of a large building hit by warplanes. A foot stuck out of the tangle of concrete and wiring.

Hamas blames Israel for truce's end

Hamas said Israel bore responsibility for the end of the truce, for rejecting terms to free more hostages and extend it.

"What Israel did not achieve during the 50 days before the truce, it will not achieve by continuing its aggression after the truce," Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on the group's website.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people, including several Canadians. Hamas, sworn to Israel's destruction and designated a terrorist group by many Western governments, has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Smoke rises from buildings in Gaza after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Friday. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel's bombardment and ground invasion have laid waste to much of the territory. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed and thousands more are missing and feared buried under rubble.

The United Nations says as many as 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million have been driven from their homes, with no way to escape the narrow territory, many sleeping rough in makeshift shelters.

Israel has imposed a total siege, and residents and humanitarian agencies say aid that arrived during the truce was trivial compared to the vast needs of so many displaced people.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had met Israeli and Palestinian officials on Thursday on his third trip to the region since the war began, declined to comment on the collapse of the truce to reporters travelling on his plane.

The day before, Blinken had called on Israel to do more to protect civilians once fighting resumes. He had praised the truce and said Washington hoped it would be extended.

It was not clear to what extent Netanyahu will heed the appeals of the United States, or what consequences, if any, Israel would face for failing to do so. The U.S. has contributed weapons and military resources to Israel, and a minority of Congress members have urged the administration to make that aid conditional based on factors such as an end to indiscriminate bombing in Gaza and an end to Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.