Hamas threatens delay of next release of Israeli hostages over aid shipments to northern Gaza

Hamas was expected to swap more of its hostages Saturday for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite in seven weeks.

However, by Saturday evening Hamas said it was delaying the release of the second group of hostages, claiming that Israel had not complied with the deal's terms and not delivered enough aid to the besieged enclave.

Hamas did not specify the delay's length. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said 196 trucks of aid entered on Friday and Israel said four fuel trucks and four tanks of gas entered Saturday.

There was no immediate Israeli response to Hamas's statement about the delay.

On the first day of the four-day ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians detained in prison. Those freed from captivity in Gaza included 13 Israelis.

A Philippine national and 10 Thai citizens — farm workers employed in southern Israel when they were seized — were freed under a separate agreement mediated by Egypt.

The families of hostages expressed mixed emotions, fearing for those left behind.

"I'm not dead, I'm not dead," Thai farm worker Vetoon Phoome told his family, who thought he had been killed in the Hamas attack seven weeks ago, according to his sister, Roongarun Wichagern.

Palestinians wave flags as they leave the Israeli military prison Ofer near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

She told Reuters from her home in northeastern Thailand that her 33-year-old brother's survival was a "miracle."

Thailand said 20 of its nationals remain captive, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urging their release "as soon as possible" in a post on social media.

More hostages, detainees to be released

A source briefed on the negotiations said the Thai release was unrelated to the truce deal with Israel and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release one Israeli hostage for every three Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Israel's Prison Service said Saturday it was preparing 42 Palestinians for release, suggesting Hamas would release 14 hostages. It was not immediately clear how many non-Israeli captives may also be released.

Israeli military personnel hold four-year-old Raz Asher, left, and her two-year-old sister, Aviv, on Friday. The two girls and their mother were returned to Israel after being held hostage in Gaza. (Israel Government Press Office)

There has been no official Israeli announcement on the number of hostages to be freed Saturday, though Hamas handed a list of names to the authorities late Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many non-Israeli captives may also be released.

During the four days, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will release 150 Palestinians, all women and minors.

Ohad Munder, centre, is one of the children released by Hamas on the first day of a four-day truce with Israel. Here, the nine-year-old meets with family members at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, on Saturday. (Schneider Children's Medical Center spokesperson/Reuters)

Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something U.S. President Joe Biden said he hoped would come to pass.

"I'm excited for the families who today are going to hug their loved ones," Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Omer Shem Tov, 21, said in an interview with Israel's Channel 12. Her son was not among those released on Friday.

"I am jealous. And I am sad. Mostly sad that Omer is still not coming home."

After nightfall Friday, a line of ambulances carrying the freed hostages emerged from Gaza through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt. The freed Israelis included nine women and four children aged nine and under.

More than two dozen children remain trapped in Gaza including the youngest, who is just 10 months old.

'Sensitive moments' for the families

The released hostages were taken to three Israeli hospitals for observation. The Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, said it was treating eight Israelis — four children and four women — and that all appeared to be in relatively good physical condition. The centre said they were also receiving psychological treatment, adding that "these are sensitive moments" for the families.

Released Israeli children in good condition, hospital pediatric director says: The child hostages released on the first day of the truce between Israel and Hamas are being cared for at the Schneider Children's Medical Center. Gilat Livni, the director of pediatrics, says the children are in good condition and have even asked to stay at the hospital for a few days.

"Sometimes I have tears in my eyes," said Dr. Gilat Livni, the hospital's director of pediatrics who was there as the first group of children came to the hospital and reunited with their families.

"We just listened to the parents, to the mothers, and the kids as they spoke about what's happened during these 50 days," Livni said in an interview with CBC News on Saturday.

Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas and later released as part of a deal between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas pose for photos after a medical checkup in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. (Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Reuters)

Livni said the former hostages are in "reasonable condition."

They have all lost some weight and some were suffering from diarrhea and infectious diseases. They ate mostly plain food, like rice and vegetables while in Gaza, she said.

Livni said the new patients have received medical tests, including eye exams, as it's believed they spent most of their time in Gaza underground. When asked where the hostages slept, Livni pointed to the floor.

His son is still being held by Hamas — but he's 'overjoyed' to see some hostages released: Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose 35-year-old son Sagui is being held in Gaza, says he's committed to securing the release of everyone held by Hamas.

Ohad Munder, who marked his ninth birthday in captivity, was released with his mother and grandmother, but his 78-year-old grandfather remains in Gaza. He is one of the four children at the hospital.

"I dreamt we came home," said another former hostage, four-year-old Raz Asher, who was freed along with her mother and two-year-old sister, Aviv. "Now the dream came true," her father, Yoni, replied.

Family and friends gather as a helicopter arrives with hostages on Friday in Petah Tivka, Israel. (Erik Marmor/Getty Images)

On the Palestinian side, 24 women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were freed. In the West Bank town of Beitunia, hundreds of Palestinians poured out of their homes to celebrate, honking horns and setting off fireworks that lit up the night sky.

The teenagers had been jailed for minor offences like throwing stones. The women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers, and others who had been arrested at checkpoints in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.

Gaza residents assess homes

The start of the truce Friday morning brought the first quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling and desperate from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and levelled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent as well.

For Emad Abu Hajer, a resident of the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza City area, the pause Friday meant he could again dig through the rubble of his home, which was flattened in an Israeli attack last week.

Doctor explains how medical teams will help Hamas hostages after release: Dr. Hagai Levine, who leads a medical team that will assist hostages, says medical teams will look to address any urgent medical needs first and then turn to emotional, psychological and other needs.

He found the bodies of a cousin and nephew, bringing the death toll in the attack to 19. With his sister and two other relatives still missing, he resumed his digging Saturday.

"We want to find them and bury them in dignity," he said.

Amal Abu Awada, a 40-year-old widow who fled a Gaza City-area camp for Khan Younis with her three children earlier in November, ventured out Friday to a UN facility looking for food and water but said there was none available.

Video released by military wing of Hamas purports to show hostage release: Video shows what appear to be Thai hostages and some Israeli hostages being escorted out of vans by masked and armed men, joined by Red Cross workers as they are transferred to other vans.

"We went back empty-handed," she said. "But at least there are no bombs, and we can try again."

Israel has vowed to resume its massive offensive once the truce ends. That has clouded hopes that the deal could eventually help wind down the conflict, which has fuelled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters burst across the border fence into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people — including several Canadians.

Since then, Israel has bombarded the Hamas-ruled enclave, killing some 14,000 Gazans with around 40 per cent of them children, according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.