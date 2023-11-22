Israel, Hamas agree to temporary ceasefire deal where hostages, prisoners will be exchanged

The latest:

Israel says 50 women and children to be released by Hamas.

Hamas says 150 women and children to be released from Israeli jails.

Exchanges could start on Thursday.

Further aid expected to flow into Gaza after exchanges begin.

Israeli PM vows to continue fighting Hamas after ceasefire expires.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The first truce in a brutal seven-week-old war was reached after mediation by Qatar and Egypt. Israel said the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as hostages continue to be freed.

Hamas and allied groups captured around 240 hostages when gunmen went on a deadly rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. More than half the hostages hold foreign and dual citizenship from some 40 countries, Israel has said.

What questions do you have about the war between Israel and Hamas? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca.

Israel expects to recover the first hostages on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio. Interviewed on Wednesday, Cohen declined to confirm a report that the process would begin at 5 a.m.

An earlier statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said 50 women and children would be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 per day.

WATCH | Why it took 45 days to reach a deal: Breaking down the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal Duration 7:16 Featured Video CBC’s Paul Hunter breaks down the deal between Israel and Hamas for a four-day ceasefire and the release of 50 hostages. And global affairs expert Janice Stein explains why it took 45 days to reach, as well as the wider impact.

Israel's justice ministry published a list of 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed. Implementing the deal must wait for 24 hours to give Israeli citizens the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the release of Palestinian prisoners, Israeli media reported.

Kamelia Hoter Ishay, whose 13-year-old granddaughter Gali Tarashansky is believed held in Gaza, said she would not believe reports of a deal until she got a call that the girl was freed.

"And then I'll know that it's really over and I can breathe a sigh of relief and say that's it, it's over," she said.

Just 4 hostages released previously

Israel has placed Gaza under siege and relentless bombardment since the Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 people, including several Canadians.

Qatar's chief negotiator in ceasefire talks, Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, told Reuters the truce meant there would be "no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing."

WATCH l Anger, persistence in Israel from families of hostages: Israeli families pushed, lobbied for 45 days for the release of hostages Duration 2:14 Featured Video A timeline of the 45 days of Israelis pushing, lobbying their government to make sure the hostages were released.

Qatar hopes the deal "will be a seed to a bigger agreement and a permanent cease of fire. And that's our intention," he said.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan told a media briefing in London that the agreement, which includes hostage releases and stepped-up aid into the devastated Gaza Strip, should also ultimately lead to a resumption of talks for a two-state solution.

But Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the deal expires.

"We are at war, and we will continue the war," he said. "We will continue until we achieve all our goals."

Speaking to CBC News Network on Wednesday, an Israeli government spokesperson said that "a full ceasefire would be surrender to Hamas."

For its part, Hamas said in a statement that, "our fingers remain on the trigger, and our victorious fighters will remain on the look-out to defend our people and defeat the occupation."

Hamas said the initial 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel supplies would enter Gaza, while Israel would halt all air sorties over southern Gaza and maintain a daily six-hour daytime no-fly window in the north, it said.

Qadura Fares, head of the Commission for Prisoners' Affairs in the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, told Reuters that among more than 7,800 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel were about 85 women and 350 minors.

WATCH | How an Israeli hostage survived 17 days in Hamas tunnels: How an Israeli hostage survived 17 days in Hamas tunnels Duration 8:00 Featured Video Hamas has released two Israeli women held hostage in Gaza. Andrew Chang recounts the story of Yocheved Lifshitz, 85. How did she survive, and why was she released?

To date, Hamas has released only four captives: U.S. citizens Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, on Oct. 20, citing "humanitarian reasons," and Israeli women Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, on Oct. 23.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which participated in the Oct. 7 raid, said Tuesday that one of the Israeli hostages it has held has since died.

No letup in fighting

More than 14,000 Gazans have been killed since Israeli's response to the Oct. 7 attacks, according to medical officials in the Hamas-ruled territory, figures deemed reliable by the United Nations.

"What truce can there be after what happened to us? We are all are dead people," said Mona, a woman in Gaza whose nieces and nephews were among those killed by an Israeli air strike that hit the home of the Seyam family. "This will not bring back what we lost, will not heal our hearts or make up for the tears we shed."

Men dig a mass grave in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Wednesday to bury the Palestinians killed recently, after bodies were transported from Al Shifa hospital. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

As Wednesday morning broke, smoke from explosions could be seen rising above northern Gaza in live Reuters video from across the fence.

Israel's military released footage of soldiers shooting in narrow alleyways and said it had carried out airstrikes. Its "forces continue to operate within the Strip's territory to destroy terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists and locate weaponry," it said.

Residents in Gaza City said the fighting there had intensified overnight into Wednesday, with gunfire, heavy artillery and airstrikes in central neighbourhoods.

"They are mad. Apparently they want to advance before the truce," said Nasser al-Sheikh, who is sheltering with relatives in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Wednesday met separately with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians with family in Gaza. Speaking in unscripted remarks at his general audience in St. Peter's Square shortly after the meetings in his residence, Francis said he heard directly how "both sides are suffering" in the conflict.

"This is what wars do. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism," he said.