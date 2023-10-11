Israeli officials warn ground offensive into Gaza could happen soon, despite the risks

Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza repeatedly overnight ahead of a possible ground offensive to root out Hamas, as the UN said more than 180,000 people had been made homeless in the Palestinian-controlled territory, many huddling on streets or in schools.

Israel said dozens of its fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in a neighbourhood of Gaza City that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.

Israel has put itself on a war footing, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz agreeing to form an emergency unity government, a joint statement said.

The sides agreed to form a war cabinet comprising Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the statement said, and during the fighting with Hamas in Gaza will not promote any unrelated policy or laws.

Gallant on Tuesday promised a ground attack in Gaza at an unspecified time.

"What was in Gaza will no longer be," he said.

A ground offensive carries risks for Israel, notably to the lives of many hostages held in the narrow, densely populated Gaza Strip, which is tightly controlled by Hamas.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus tells The National's Adrienne Arsenault that the military hasn't ruled out a Gaza ground invasion and that it's now fighting on three fronts after rockets were launched from Syria.

'No place is safe'

Gaza's health ministry said at least 1,055 people had been killed and over 5,100 injured in the crowded coastal enclave since Saturday, when Hamas gunmen rampaged through parts of southern Israel in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history.

Palestinian media said Israeli airstrikes hit homes in Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

One home struck belonged to the father of Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, reports said. Deif's brother and other family members were killed, according to the reports.

There is growing concern for Palestinians who are essentially trapped in Gaza, cut off from supplies and facing the threat of a full-scale invasion.

Residents appealing for help on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people inside with rescue workers unable to reach them.

At the morgue in Gaza's Khan Younis hospital, bodies lay on the ground on stretchers with names written on their bellies. Medics called for relatives to pick up bodies quickly because there was no more space for the dead.

A municipal building was hit while being used as an emergency shelter. Survivors there spoke of many dead.

"No place is safe in Gaza, as you see they hit everywhere," said Ala Abu Tair, 35, who had sought shelter there with his family after fleeing Abassan Al-Kabira near the border.

Hospitals overrun, in need of supplies

Two members of Hamas's political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, were killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis, a Hamas official said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli strikes since Saturday have destroyed more than 22,600 residential units and 10 health facilities and damaged 48 schools.

'The large scale of the emergency will mean that for months and years to come, people will need recovery efforts and support,' Tommaso Della Longa, senior spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told Power & Politics on Tuesday. Israel has cut off fuel, food and electricity supplies to Gaza in response to weekend attacks by Hamas.

Gaza's power authority says its sole power plant would soon run out of fuel, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies. Palestinians there have long relied on generators to power homes, offices and hospitals, but have no way of importing fuel for those either.

The World Health Organization said that supplies it had pre-positioned for seven hospitals have already run out amid the flood of wounded. The head of the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies were running out at two hospitals it runs in Gaza.

In one, "we consumed three weeks worth of emergency stock in three days, partly due to 50 patients coming in at once," Matthias Kannes, the aid group's head of mission in Gaza, said Wednesday. He said the territory's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, only has enough fuel for three days.

Three Palestinian medics were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Wednesday, the Red Crescent and two witnesses said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who denounced the Hamas attacks, said: "International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks."

Israel issuing firearms licences

Israeli security sources said it took more than 48 hours to restore military cohesion, halt infiltrations and clear Hamas fighters from towns they stormed. At least 1,000 gunmen who had infiltrated from Gaza had been killed, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

Using a web of deception and relying on motorbikes, paragliders and other basic equipment, Hamas fighters killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took scores of hostages — a move that potentially complicates any Israeli response. More than 2,700 people had been wounded, and among the dead are 155 soldiers.

On Tuesday, an Israel Defence Forces reservist sits with fellow troops at kibbutz Kfar Aza, where dozens of civilians were killed days earlier near the border with Gaza. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"We have sustained extremely heavy casualties," military spokesperson Lt.-Col. Jonathan Conricus said in a video briefing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's Security Minister said he was stepping up the issuing of firearms to licensed citizens, predicting possible friction between the country's Arab minority and majority Jews.

Hamas militants holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage on Monday threatened to execute a captive for each home in Gaza hit without warning, but there was no indication they had done so.

Two Canadians are confirmed dead since the weekend attack, and one is presumed dead.

Foreign Affair Minister Mélanie Joly did not confirm to reporters whether three Canadians known to be missing were hostages, saying she didn't want to put any life in danger.

Abbey Onn, an American living in Israel, told CBC News she has five family members missing, including those who need medication.

"I believe a ground war would be bad for the civilians of Gaza and for the people of Israel," said Onn. "There's no positive outcome in this but we want innocent civilians that are hostages like my family members returned."

Pope Francis called for the immediate release of the hostages on Wednesday.

"It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians live in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims," he added.

Egypt's shared border closed

The U.S. said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about the idea of creating a safe passage for civilians out of Gaza at the Rafa border crossing.

Egypt would not allow the issue to be settled at the expense of others, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in comments reported by state news agency MENA, an apparent reference to the risk that Palestinians could be pushed into Sinai.

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes on the border between Egypt and Rafah on Tuesday. (Hatem Ali/The Associated Press)

The Rafah border crossing remained shut on Wednesday, after Egyptian military planes conducted flights nearby overnight, security sources said.