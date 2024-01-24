Fighting in Gaza's 2nd-largest city nears key hospital as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants Wednesday near the main hospital in Gaza's second-largest city, where medics said hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people were trapped by the fighting.

Israel has ordered residents to leave a swath of downtown Khan Younis, including Nasser Hospital and two smaller medical facilities, as the country pushes ahead with its three-and-a-half-month-old offensive against Hamas.

The United Nations humanitarian office said the area was home to 88,000 Palestinians and was hosting another 425,000 displaced by fighting elsewhere.

A photo taken Wednesday provides a view of a portion of the Gaza Strip near the border fence in Rafah, where displaced Palestinians have been sheltering after fleeing fighting involving Israeli forces and Hamas militants within the besieged territory. (Hatem Ali/The Associated Press)

But the aid group Doctors Without Borders said fleeing was not an option for many. It said its staff was trapped inside Nasser with some 850 patients and thousands of displaced people because the surrounding roads became inaccessible or too dangerous.

The hospital is one of only two in southern Gaza that can still treat critically ill patients, the group said. Palestinian health ministry officials also said the facility had been isolated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive until "complete victory" against Hamas.

Hamas's Oct. 7 assault on Israel killed some 1,200 people, while about 250 others were kidnapped, according to the Israeli government. The resulting response by Israel has killed more than 25,000 people in Gaza, Palestinian health authorities said in an update earlier this week.

Militants, Israeli military fighting

The Israeli military said its forces were battling militants inside Khan Younis after encircling it a day earlier.

Military officials said aircraft were striking targets as part of the operations there and had also targeted suspected militants in central and northern Gaza.

An Israeli army helicopter is seen firing a missile from a position along the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said nine people were killed when a UN training centre in Khan Younis where 800 people were sheltering was struck by tank rounds, according to the agency's Gaza director, Thomas White.

The number of deaths was likely to climb, Philippe Lazzarini, who heads UNRWA, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The agency said the same site was also hit earlier this week, killing six.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Israel says Hamas militants operate in the area of UN facilities, as well as in other civilian structures.

Civilians head for Rafah

Thousands of people fled south Tuesday from Khan Younis toward the town of Rafah.

Palestinians are seen arriving in the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Wednesday, after fleeing fighting in the nearby city of Khan Younis. (Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press)

The UN says some 1.5 million people — around two-thirds of Gaza's population — are crowded into shelters and tent camps in and around Rafah, which is on the border with Egypt.

Even there, Palestinians have found little safety, with Israel regularly carrying out strikes in and around the town.

At least five people were killed when a strike hit a mosque Wednesday in Rafah, according to Associated Press journalists who viewed the bodies at a nearby hospital.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accused Israel on Wednesday of holding up aid deliveries for the Gaza Strip as a pressure tactic, the latest sign of friction between the two countries that have maintained a blockade on the enclave.

"This is a form of pressure on the Gaza Strip and its people over the conflict and the release of hostages. They are using this as a pressure tool on the people of the Strip," Sisi said in comments to mark Egypt's national police day.

Limited amounts of aid have been delivered through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, and since December, through the Israeli-controlled crossing of Kerem Shalom. Israel denies holding up aid.

In all, some 1.7 million people have been displaced within Gaza, according to UNRWA.

Most have fled from the north, where Israel's air and ground offensive has reduced entire neighbourhoods to shelled-out wastelands, raising the question of whether residents will ever be able to return.

The sun sets behind the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Wednesday. (Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press)

At least 210 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in Gaza 25,700, according to the Palestinian health officials. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but according to the health officials, most of the dead are women and children.

UN officials have expressed fears that even more people could die from disease, saying at least one-quarter of the population is facing starvation.

The many deaths in Gaza led South Africa to accuse Israel of genocide, and the UN's world court at The Hague planned to decide Friday whether to issue an interim ruling ordering Israel to halt hostilities.

In addition to defeating Hamas, Netanyahu says Israel is also committed to returning the more than 100 hostages that remain in captivity. Most of the others were freed during a November ceasefire.

But many Israelis, including at least one member of Netanyahu's War Cabinet, say that's impossible without reaching another agreement with Hamas — and the militant group says it won't release any more hostages until Israel ends its offensive.

Beyond the battlefield

The war has had ripple effects outside the borders of Israel and Gaza — including on international shipping activities in the Red Sea, where Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have cited the conflict as justification for repeated attacks on commercial shipping vessels.

The dangers have left various companies grappling with how to transport their goods safely around the globe. Companies in the U.S. and Europe are facing higher freight costs and shipping delays amid the attacks.

Pottery Barn-owner Williams-Sonoma is rerouting shipments and has been working on contingency plans to circumvent the shipping crisis brought on by the Red Sea attacks, CEO Laura Alber told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.